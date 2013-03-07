Vos nabs first road win of 2013 in Drentse 8
Bronzini, Johansson fill out podium
World Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) claimed her first win of the 2013 road season, on Thursday at Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo, the warm-up to Saturday's first World Cup race.
Vos sprinted ahead of her rivals at the end of the figure-eight course to win easily over Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), the Swede's second consecutive third place this season.
The 141.2km course, heavy with traffic furniture, narrow roads and a cobbled section, was testing for the 180-rider peloton and it was not surprising that a number of crashes marred the race with Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) the worst casualty, taken to hospital with facial injuries. Chantal Blaak (Tibco-To The Top) was also hospitalised, but was later cleared of a suspected fractured collarbone. Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini-Giordana) was another non-finisher.
On the final lap of the three, Lauren Kitchen (Rabo Women) Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies) and Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel) hit the front of the race but never gained more than 45 seconds, with the teams of Orica-AIS, and Vos controlling the bunch.
Rabo Women sports director Koos Moerenhout was impressed with Vos' victory.
"The course was quite closed," he said. "There was an attack by three riders, but they took no more than forty seconds. That was never dangerous. We knew that we Marianne in the mass sprint. Shortly before the finish there's a cobblestone strip, but the team, especially Megan Guarnier, did very good work."
Having prevailed at last week's Cyprus Sunshine Cup Afxentia mountain bike stage race, Vos clearly had no trouble re-adapting to the road.
"Well, she continues," said Mourenhout. "Cross, mountain bike or on the road. There is nothing she can't do."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|3:26:50
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|6
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|8
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos-Shimano
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|10
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|12
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|14
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|15
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|19
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Polaris
|20
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|22
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|24
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) US National Team
|25
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|27
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|28
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:04
|29
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|30
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|31
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|32
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|33
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|36
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|37
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|38
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:08
|39
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:00:09
|40
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|41
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris
|0:00:12
|42
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|43
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|44
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|45
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|46
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:17
|47
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|48
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|49
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|50
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Daniela Levi (Isr) BePink
|52
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:00:28
|53
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|54
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|55
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|56
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|58
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|59
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|60
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|61
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
|62
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned)
|63
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|64
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|65
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|66
|Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|67
|Lucie Pader (Fra) France
|68
|Inge Klep (Ned)
|69
|Henriette Woering (Ned)
|70
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Polaris
|71
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|72
|Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|73
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|74
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|75
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|76
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|77
|Judith Jelsma (Ned)
|78
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|79
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|80
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|81
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned)
|82
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|83
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:38
|84
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|85
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|86
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|87
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|88
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:25
|89
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:28
|90
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|91
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|0:01:31
|92
|Natasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned)
|0:03:17
|93
|Irene Tesink (Ned)
|0:03:19
|94
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:33
|95
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|96
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|97
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Team Polaris
|98
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|99
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|100
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:36
|101
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|102
|Kelly Gambier (Fra) France
|0:03:40
|103
|Simone Van Der Star (Ned)
|0:03:42
|104
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:56
|105
|Lauren De Crescendo (USA)
|0:25:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy