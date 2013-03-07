Image 1 of 45 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) won the sprint from Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 45 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 45 Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) tries to stay warm (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 45 Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) does a turn (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 45 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 45 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 45 Loren Rowney (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 45 Argos Shimano's Lucy Garnier (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 45 Maaike Polspoel (Sengers) riding for the tv camera (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 45 Drentse 8 winner, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 45 Sanne Van Paassen (Rabo Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 45 Roxanne Knetemann (Rabo Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 45 Drentse 8 podium, 2013: Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 45 Rabo women pair Megan Guarnier and Roxanne Knetemann (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 45 A very happy Marianne Vos (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 45 Wiggle Honda's Mayuko Hagiwara (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 45 World Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 45 Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) was best young rider (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 45 Australian Champion, Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS) puts her foot down (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 45 The breakaway pair - Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 45 The breakaway pair - Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 45 Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle Honda Team) bridged across to the leaders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 45 Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle Honda Team) is just about to catch Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 45 Susanna Zorzi (Faren) also tried to bridge across to the leaders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 45 The break - Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 45 Just about to be caught, with 25km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 45 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) moves up (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 45 Leg bands for the former World Chmapion - Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 29 of 45 Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) won the cobbles prize (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 30 of 45 World Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 31 of 45 Wiggle Honda Team's Mayuko Hagiwara (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 32 of 45 Rushlee Buchanan (Tibco) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 33 of 45 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 34 of 45 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 35 of 45 Hitec Products at the presentation - with 2012 winner of Drentse 8 - Chloe Hosking (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 36 of 45 Dutch World Champion, Marianne Vos, lines up with her Rabo Women team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 37 of 45 2012 winner, Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 38 of 45 The cobbles feature 5 times in this race, although the stretch is only about 200 metres long (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 39 of 45 It was a cold, grey day in Drenthe (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 40 of 45 Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 41 of 45 A new team in 2013 for Romy Kasper - Boels Dolmans (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 42 of 45 Janel Holcomb (United States) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 43 of 45 World Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads the peloton on the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 44 of 45 Monique Van De Ree (Cyclelive Plus - Zannata) calls for medical attention for the riders on the ground after the large crash (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 45 of 45 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) won the sprint from Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

World Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) claimed her first win of the 2013 road season, on Thursday at Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo, the warm-up to Saturday's first World Cup race.

Vos sprinted ahead of her rivals at the end of the figure-eight course to win easily over Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), the Swede's second consecutive third place this season.

The 141.2km course, heavy with traffic furniture, narrow roads and a cobbled section, was testing for the 180-rider peloton and it was not surprising that a number of crashes marred the race with Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) the worst casualty, taken to hospital with facial injuries. Chantal Blaak (Tibco-To The Top) was also hospitalised, but was later cleared of a suspected fractured collarbone. Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini-Giordana) was another non-finisher.

On the final lap of the three, Lauren Kitchen (Rabo Women) Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies) and Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel) hit the front of the race but never gained more than 45 seconds, with the teams of Orica-AIS, and Vos controlling the bunch.

Rabo Women sports director Koos Moerenhout was impressed with Vos' victory.

"The course was quite closed," he said. "There was an attack by three riders, but they took no more than forty seconds. That was never dangerous. We knew that we Marianne in the mass sprint. Shortly before the finish there's a cobblestone strip, but the team, especially Megan Guarnier, did very good work."

Having prevailed at last week's Cyprus Sunshine Cup Afxentia mountain bike stage race, Vos clearly had no trouble re-adapting to the road.

"Well, she continues," said Mourenhout. "Cross, mountain bike or on the road. There is nothing she can't do."

