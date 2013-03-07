Trending

Vos nabs first road win of 2013 in Drentse 8

Bronzini, Johansson fill out podium

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) won the sprint from Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) tries to stay warm

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) does a turn

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) on the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Loren Rowney (Specialized - lululemon)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Argos Shimano's Lucy Garnier

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Maaike Polspoel (Sengers) riding for the tv camera

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Drentse 8 winner, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Sanne Van Paassen (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Roxanne Knetemann (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Drentse 8 podium, 2013: Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Rabo women pair Megan Guarnier and Roxanne Knetemann

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
A very happy Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Wiggle Honda's Mayuko Hagiwara

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
World Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) was best young rider

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Australian Champion, Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS) puts her foot down

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The breakaway pair - Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The breakaway pair - Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle Honda Team) bridged across to the leaders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle Honda Team) is just about to catch Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Susanna Zorzi (Faren) also tried to bridge across to the leaders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The break - Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Just about to be caught, with 25km to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) moves up

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Leg bands for the former World Chmapion - Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) won the cobbles prize

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
World Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Wiggle Honda Team's Mayuko Hagiwara

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Rushlee Buchanan (Tibco)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Hitec Products at the presentation - with 2012 winner of Drentse 8 - Chloe Hosking

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Dutch World Champion, Marianne Vos, lines up with her Rabo Women team

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
2012 winner, Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The cobbles feature 5 times in this race, although the stretch is only about 200 metres long

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
It was a cold, grey day in Drenthe

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS) in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
A new team in 2013 for Romy Kasper - Boels Dolmans

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Janel Holcomb (United States)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
World Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads the peloton on the cobbles

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Monique Van De Ree (Cyclelive Plus - Zannata) calls for medical attention for the riders on the ground after the large crash

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) won the sprint from Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

World Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) claimed her first win of the 2013 road season, on Thursday at Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo, the warm-up to Saturday's first World Cup race.

Vos sprinted ahead of her rivals at the end of the figure-eight course to win easily over Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), the Swede's second consecutive third place this season.

The 141.2km course, heavy with traffic furniture, narrow roads and a cobbled section, was testing for the 180-rider peloton and it was not surprising that a number of crashes marred the race with Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) the worst casualty, taken to hospital with facial injuries. Chantal Blaak (Tibco-To The Top) was also hospitalised, but was later cleared of a suspected fractured collarbone. Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini-Giordana) was another non-finisher.

On the final lap of the three, Lauren Kitchen (Rabo Women) Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies) and Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel) hit the front of the race but never gained more than 45 seconds, with the teams of Orica-AIS, and Vos controlling the bunch.

Rabo Women sports director Koos Moerenhout was impressed with Vos' victory.

 

"The course was quite closed," he said. "There was an attack by three riders, but they took no more than forty seconds. That was never dangerous. We knew that we Marianne in the mass sprint. Shortly before the finish there's a cobblestone strip, but the team, especially Megan Guarnier, did very good work."

Having prevailed at last week's Cyprus Sunshine Cup Afxentia mountain bike stage race, Vos clearly had no trouble re-adapting to the road.

"Well, she continues," said Mourenhout. "Cross, mountain bike or on the road. There is nothing she can't do."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant3:26:50
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
4Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
6Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
8Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos-Shimano
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
10Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
12Kelly Markus (Ned) Argos-Shimano
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
14Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
15Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
19Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Polaris
20Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
21Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
22Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
24Jade Wilcoxson (USA) US National Team
25Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
27Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
28Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:00:04
29Veerle Goossens (Ned)
30Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
31Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
32Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
33Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
36Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
37Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
38Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:08
39Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:00:09
40Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
41Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris0:00:12
42Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
43Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
44Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
45Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
46Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:17
47Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
48Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
49Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
50Larisa Pankova (Rus) RusVelo
51Daniela Levi (Isr) BePink
52Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:00:28
53Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
54Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
55Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
56Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
57Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
58Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
59Jermaine Post (Ned)
60Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
61Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
62Lotte Van Hoek (Ned)
63Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
64Judith Bloem (Ned)
65Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
66Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
67Lucie Pader (Fra) France
68Inge Klep (Ned)
69Henriette Woering (Ned)
70Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Polaris
71Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
72Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
73Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
74Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
75Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
76Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
77Judith Jelsma (Ned)
78Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
79Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
80Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
81Aafke Eshuis (Ned)
82Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
83Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:38
84Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
85Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
86Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
87Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
88Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:01:25
89Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:01:28
90Winanda Spoor (Ned)
91Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)0:01:31
92Natasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned)0:03:17
93Irene Tesink (Ned)0:03:19
94Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:33
95Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
96Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
97Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Team Polaris
98Silke Kogelman (Ned)
99Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
100Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:36
101Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
102Kelly Gambier (Fra) France0:03:40
103Simone Van Der Star (Ned)0:03:42
104Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:06:56
105Lauren De Crescendo (USA)0:25:07

