Tech news: Sneak peek at Giant's new XtC Composite 29er

Image 1 of 8 Check out the curious twist in the rear stays. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles) Image 2 of 8 The chain stays are highly asymmetrical with the driveside dipping down below the chainrings but the non-driveside taking a straighter shot from the bottom bracket to the dropout. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles) Image 3 of 8 The asymmetrical chain stays use tall rectangular sections to help keep the rear end stiff. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles) Image 4 of 8 The PowerCore press-fit bottom bracket design offers up lots of room for the adjoining tubes. Tire clearance looks very generous, too. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles) Image 5 of 8 Giant factory team rider Carl Decker has been testing the new 29" carbon hardtail for months now and is expected to use it as his primary race rig this season. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles) Image 6 of 8 The MegaDrive down tube is "bigger than a pop can" with a distinctly rectangular profile. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles) Image 7 of 8 Giant is expected to officially anounce its new XtC Composite 29er carbon hardtail later this season. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles) Image 8 of 8 The enormous tapered head tube bears a strong resemblance to Giant's TCR road range what with its massive cross-section. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles)

Giant isn't saying much right now but a short video released yesterday reveals the existence of what many riders have been waiting for: an XtC Composite 29er carbon race hardtail.

"Sometimes a dually isn't the right option," said Giant factory team rider – and well-known 29er aficionado – Carl Decker in the video. "What I really wanted was a full-on race bike 29er hardtail. For some races, it just doesn't get any better than that."

Several design features are evident from the short clip, with many elements borrowed from Giant's TCR Advanced road range and 'girth' being a clear design objective to tackle two common criticisms associated with big-wheeled frame design: vague handling and wimpy steering.

The OverDrive front end uses a tapered head tube – but in the 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" dimension more common to mountain bikes – with an enormous cross-section that is expected to yield excellent front-end stiffness. That bulbous head tube area joins with a broad and slightly flattened top tube and a simply gargantuan rectangular-profile down tube. By our eyes, the seat tube starts out fairly narrow up top but morphs into a much broader and flatter shape down below.

The chain stays also use a large rectangular section and are very widely spaced thanks to the extra-wide PowerCore bottom bracket with press-fit cups.

Both the chain stays and wishbone-style seat stays sport a curious twist as they connect to the aluminum dropouts (Giant has previously told us that "composite dropouts are scary") and post mount-style brake tabs are cleanly integrated into the rear end.

Cabling is external throughout for easier setup and maintenance and tyre clearance looks very generous.

Giant's new design is also highly asymmetrical, with an offset down tube to maximise the available space on the bottom bracket while still clearing the drivetrain. Likewise, the chain stays take entirely different paths from bottom bracket to dropout with the driveside stay drooping down below the cranks to clear the chainrings and the non-driveside stay taking a straight shot – much like what's currently seen on many full-suspension frames.

Details such as claimed frame weight, available sizes, projected cost and even release date were unavailable from Giant.

"Other than the information provided in the video (which I realise is very vague), I unfortunately can't provide any additional details... for now, that is," said Giant global communications manager Andrew Juskaitis. "We will be launching this product later in the season, but other than that, I have to ask you to let your imagination wander."