Giant set to debut high-end 29er

Image 1 of 2 Giant's highest-end 29er at the moment is the mid-range XtC 29er 1 but that's set to change at Sea Otter with the expected introduction of at least one new premium model. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 2 Giant global product marketing manager Andrew Juskaitis would reveal little about the new bike but recently introduced design language such as the OverDrive tapered front end and large MegaDrive rectangular-profile down tube are likely bets. (Image credit: James Huang)

After admitting that, "sales of the 29er have really taken us by surprise," Giant revealed that it will finally debut a high-end big wheeler at next month's Sea Otter Classic to complement its current entry-level and mid-range 29" aluminum hardtails.

Giant global product marketing manager Andrew Juskaitis wouldn't say much on the record prior to the bike's official launch but he did suggest that the target user group for the new bike is the "performance trail market" and all-mountain, ride-all-day riders. As such, the most likely possibilities are aluminum 29"-wheeled versions of the company's highly versatile Anthem X or Trance X platforms.

Juskaitis also hinted that the new platform would likely be available with several different types of build kits to suit a wider variety of applications. Expected features include a tapered OverDrive front end, Giant's well-proven Maestro linkage system and Fox Racing System suspension components, perhaps a press-fit bottom bracket, and other recent corporate design elements such as the rectangular MegaDrive oversized down tube.