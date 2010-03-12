Giant set to debut high-end 29er
Sea Otter Classic will see new hardtail launch
After admitting that, "sales of the 29er have really taken us by surprise," Giant revealed that it will finally debut a high-end big wheeler at next month's Sea Otter Classic to complement its current entry-level and mid-range 29" aluminum hardtails.
Giant global product marketing manager Andrew Juskaitis wouldn't say much on the record prior to the bike's official launch but he did suggest that the target user group for the new bike is the "performance trail market" and all-mountain, ride-all-day riders. As such, the most likely possibilities are aluminum 29"-wheeled versions of the company's highly versatile Anthem X or Trance X platforms.
Juskaitis also hinted that the new platform would likely be available with several different types of build kits to suit a wider variety of applications. Expected features include a tapered OverDrive front end, Giant's well-proven Maestro linkage system and Fox Racing System suspension components, perhaps a press-fit bottom bracket, and other recent corporate design elements such as the rectangular MegaDrive oversized down tube.
