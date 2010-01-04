Tech news: Malvern Star opens sponsorship account
Australian icon and Genesys Wealth Advisers Cycling Team join forces
Approximately 12 months after re-launching the brand, Malvern Star has announced its sponsorship of Australian domestic squad Genesys Wealth Advisers Cycling Team, formerly known as the Praties Cycling Team.
The outfit now known as Genesys Wealth Advisers last year won prominent Australian races the Tour of Tasmania and Pengana Goulburn to Citi en route to capturing the National Team Series crown.
The Australian-based squad will ride the Malvern Star Oppy C7, already recording wins thanks to Will Clarke in the Launceston International Criterium and Burnie Criterium. Team manager Steve Price said it’s "a great start for the team, great for our new sponsors too! Two big wins from two starts."
The team is currently racing the Jayco Bay Series Criteriums before contesting the Australian Open Road Cycling Championships coming up in Ballarat.
