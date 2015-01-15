Tech: First look at Nicolas Roche's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8
Exclusive images of the Irishman's new bike for 2015
With almost every change of team comes a change of bike supplier and for 2015 Nicolas Roche has switched from Specialized to Pinarello after leaving Tinkoff-Saxo for Team Sky.
The Irishman has been drafted in to provide cover and support for Chris Froome at this year’s Tour de France but with a Grand Tour pedigree of his own, Roche will also be looking for his own successes on the road in 2015.
At the Team Sky’s recent training camp in Mallorca, the Team Sky mechanics were busy putting the finishing touches to Roche's Pinarello Dogma F8, the team’s staple road machine for the new season. Cyclingnews has exclusive first-look photos of the rider’s bike.
Riche rides a 53cm frameset and the bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic transmission, Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels and Veloflex tubulars, Shimano's Pro bars and stem, a fizik's saddle, a Stages power metre and a Garmin computer.
Roche spent several days riding with Chris Froome at the Team Sky’s training camp and will make his 2015 season debut along side his team leader at the Ruta del Sol in Southern Spain (February 18-22).
