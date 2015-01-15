Trending

Tech: First look at Nicolas Roche's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8

Exclusive images of the Irishman's new bike for 2015

The Pinarello F8 feautures aerodynamic truncated aerofoil-shaped tubes, which have been dubbed FlatBack

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Roche's bike uses Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
The Dogma has Truncated aerofoil tubing

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI levers

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Shimano Dura-Ace C5 wheelset

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 brakes

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
The Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000 crankset

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
The Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000 crankset

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
The Dogma F8 is completed with Shimano components

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Like Froome, Roche uses the fi'zi:k Antares saddle

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Sleek likes along the Pinarello Dogma

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
The stannard PRO alloy stem

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
As standard with Team Sky's road bikes, the riders use the C50 wheelset

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Elite provide the bottle cages for Team Sky

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Garmin Edge 510 on the cockpit of Roche's bike

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Nicolas Roche will ride the Pinarello F5 in 2015 at Team Sky

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070 rear derailleur

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000 11-28t chainset

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
No Osymetric chainring for Roche

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Nicolas Roche's Pinarello F8

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
The Pinarello F8 feautures aerodynamic truncated aerofoil-shaped tubes, which have been dubbed FlatBack

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
A tidy integrated seatpost clamp

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Roche rides in Team Sky colours for the first time in 2015

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
A bowlegged fork borrowed from the company's Bolide

(Image credit: Peter Goding)

With almost every change of team comes a change of bike supplier and for 2015 Nicolas Roche has switched from Specialized to Pinarello after leaving Tinkoff-Saxo for Team Sky.

The Irishman has been drafted in to provide cover and support for Chris Froome at this year’s Tour de France but with a Grand Tour pedigree of his own, Roche will also be looking for his own successes on the road in 2015.

At the Team Sky’s recent training camp in Mallorca, the Team Sky mechanics were busy putting the finishing touches to Roche's Pinarello Dogma F8, the team’s staple road machine for the new season. Cyclingnews has exclusive first-look photos of the rider’s bike.

Riche rides a 53cm frameset and the bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic transmission, Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels and Veloflex tubulars, Shimano's Pro bars and stem, a fizik's saddle, a Stages power metre and a Garmin computer.

Roche spent several days riding with Chris Froome at the Team Sky’s training camp and will make his 2015 season debut along side his team leader at the Ruta del Sol in Southern Spain (February 18-22).