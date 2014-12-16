Roche to form part of Team Sky's Grand Tour squad
Irish rider settles with new team
After two seasons at Tinkoff-Saxo, Nicolas Roche has moved to pastures new at Team Sky and the Irish rider is looking to cement his position as one of Chris Froome’s leading lieutenants.
