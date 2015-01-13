Gallery: Team Sky training in Mallorca

In preparation of the 2015 season, Team Sky is holding a training camp in Alcudía, Mallorca with Chris Froome and many of his teammates laying the foundations for what will be an important year after a 2014 season beset by injury, illness and defeat.
The British WorldTour team have bolstered their attacking and defensive options in the winter with a raft of new recruits in a bid to plug holes and add dynamism to its roster. The core of the outfit remains relatively unchanged with Chris Froome once again the team’s linchpin and Richie Porte assigned to the role of plucky Giro d’Italia contender and Tour de France domestique deluxe. New signings include sprinters Elia Viviani and Andy Fenn, stage racers Nicolas Roche, Wout Poels, Leopold König and Lars Petter Nordhaug, who returns after a two-year spell at Belkin.
Team manager Dave Brailsford revealed what he called a 2020 vision for the next five-year chapter of the team. Perhaps the biggest shift is the move away from Bradley Wiggins as team leader, with the Briton moving to his own Continental team in May 2014 as he plans to regain world domination on the track at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The 2012 Tour de France winner was a noticeable absentee from the team’s media day on Sunday with Porte also dispatched to Australia as he leads the line alongside Geraint Thomas in the Tour Down Under.
And while Brailsford has his 2020 vision, so does photographer Peter Goding, who took these images of the team out training.
