Gallery: Team Sky training in Mallorca

Image 1 of 36 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) has joined to the team to help Chris Froome (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 2 of 36 Team Sky's hotel in Mallorca (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 3 of 36 Tour de France contender Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 4 of 36 The Team Sky riders set out on their training ride (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 5 of 36 Dave Brailsford is ready for action at the Team Sky camp (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 6 of 36 Winter training camp for Team Sky in Mallorca (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 7 of 36 Winter training camp for Team Sky in Mallorca (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 8 of 36 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 9 of 36 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 10 of 36 Chris Froome (Team Sky) rolls out for training (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 11 of 36 Media were out in force to join Team Sky on a ride (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 12 of 36 Nicolas Roche in his new Team Sky kit (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 13 of 36 Chris Foome (Team Sky) is looking to peak for the Tour de France (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 14 of 36 Konig has moved from Netapp to Team Sky (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 15 of 36 A lone Team Sky rider makes his way up a climb (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 16 of 36 The media wait patiently for the Team Sky riders (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 17 of 36 Team Sky out training in Mallorca (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 18 of 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug has come back to Team Sky in 2015 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 19 of 36 Dave Brailsford (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 20 of 36 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 21 of 36 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) comes down for a morning training ride (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 22 of 36 Chris Froome (Team Sky) comes down for a morning training ride (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 23 of 36 Team Sky plain their 2020 vision for the future (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 24 of 36 Elia Viviani in his new colours for 2015 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 25 of 36 Marginal adjustments at the Team Sky training camp (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 26 of 36 Nicolas Portal enjoys a joke with the Team Sky riders (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 27 of 36 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 28 of 36 The riders at Team Sky enjoy the January sun in Mallorca (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 29 of 36 Dave Brailsford holds court with the the cycling media (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 30 of 36 Nicolas Roche's Pinarello Dogma (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 31 of 36 The Team Sky Pinarello Dogman bikes (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 32 of 36 Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogman stands out (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 33 of 36 Froome and Team Sky will target the Tour de France in 2015 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 34 of 36 Dave Brailsford and the Team Sky management show off their new vision (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 35 of 36 The gloves are off for Team Sky in 2015 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 36 of 36 Team Sky out training in Mallorca (Image credit: Peter Goding)

In preparation of the 2015 season, Team Sky is holding a training camp in Alcudía, Mallorca with Chris Froome and many of his teammates laying the foundations for what will be an important year after a 2014 season beset by injury, illness and defeat.

The British WorldTour team have bolstered their attacking and defensive options in the winter with a raft of new recruits in a bid to plug holes and add dynamism to its roster. The core of the outfit remains relatively unchanged with Chris Froome once again the team’s linchpin and Richie Porte assigned to the role of plucky Giro d’Italia contender and Tour de France domestique deluxe. New signings include sprinters Elia Viviani and Andy Fenn, stage racers Nicolas Roche, Wout Poels, Leopold König and Lars Petter Nordhaug, who returns after a two-year spell at Belkin.

Team manager Dave Brailsford revealed what he called a 2020 vision for the next five-year chapter of the team. Perhaps the biggest shift is the move away from Bradley Wiggins as team leader, with the Briton moving to his own Continental team in May 2014 as he plans to regain world domination on the track at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 2012 Tour de France winner was a noticeable absentee from the team’s media day on Sunday with Porte also dispatched to Australia as he leads the line alongside Geraint Thomas in the Tour Down Under.

And while Brailsford has his 2020 vision, so does photographer Peter Goding, who took these images of the team out training.