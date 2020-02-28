Trending

Teams brave the elements to prepare for Opening Weekend – Gallery

Bad weather training rides the order of the day ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team EF Education First Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education First Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway and Team EF Education First Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Education First Logan Owen of The United States and Team EF Education First Thomas Scully of The New Zealand and Team EF Education First Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team EF Education First Snow Cobblestones during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Team EF Pro Cycling recon route OHN2020 OHN20 efprocycling on February 27 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

EF riders brave the poor conditions in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team pictured in action at de Paddestraat during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Wednesday 26 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Greg Van Avermaet leads his CCC teammates on the Paddestraat cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team pictured in action at de Haaghoek during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Wednesday 26 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Van Avermaet putting down the power on Haaghoek (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belgian Gijs Van Hoecke of CCC Team Belgian Nathan Van Hooydonck of CCC Team Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team and Belgian Guillaume Van Keirsbulk of CCC Team pictured in action during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Wednesday 26 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

CCC's Belgian quartet – Gijs Van Hoecke, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Greg Van Avermaet and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team pictured in action at de Molenberg during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Wednesday 26 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Van Avermaet leads the way up Molenberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Illustration picture shows winter weather with melting snow during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Thursday 27 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

NTT Pro Cycling out on the road in miserable conditions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Flanders Classics 75th Edition Training 27022020 NTT Pro Cycling photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Another look at NTT's squad (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
BoraHansgrohe riders pictured in action during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Wednesday 26 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe hit the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Flanders Classics 75th Edition Training 27022020 Mitchelton Scott photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Mitchelton-Scott out in the sleet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Flanders Classics 75th Edition Training 27022020 Luke Rowe GBR Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Luke Rowe leads his Ineos teammates up a cobbled climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Circus WantyGobert riders pictured in action during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Wednesday 26 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Circus-Wanty Gobert out for a ride under ominous clouds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Thomas Scully of The New Zealand and Team EF Education First Team EF Education First Bus Detail view Snow during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Team EF Pro Cycling recon route OHN2020 OHN20 efprocycling on February 27 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

EF Pro Cycling prepare to head out for training (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
EF on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Logan Owen of The United States and Team EF Education First Snow Cobblestones during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Team EF Pro Cycling recon route OHN2020 OHN20 efprocycling on February 27 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Logan Owen leads the way on a miserable day out for EF (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team EF Education First during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Team EF Pro Cycling recon route OHN2020 OHN20 efprocycling on February 27 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

2012 Omloop winner Sep Vanmarcke raises a smile for the camera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Logan Owen of The United States and Team EF Education First Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Education First during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Team EF Pro Cycling recon route OHN2020 OHN20 efprocycling on February 27 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A chilly looking Logan Owen and Julius van den Berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Logan Owen of The United States and Team EF Education First Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education First Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team EF Education First Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway and Team EF Education First Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team EF Education First Peloton Landscape during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Team EF Pro Cycling recon route OHN2020 OHN20 efprocycling on February 27 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

EF's team car on hand during the recon ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Teams have arrived in Belgium ahead of Opening Weekend – Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne – and have been out on the Flanders roads to recon the cobbles and the hills despite the terrible weather  conditions. 

With the weather forecast for both races looking poor, multiple teams have braved the sleet, snow and rain to get accustomed to the conditions out on the road ahead of the cobbled Classics openers.

Greg Van Avermaet was out with several of his Belgian CCC teammates on Wednesday, while NTT Pro Cycling – led by Michael Valgren – were caught up in a snowstorm during their Thursday training ride.

Conditions weren't much better for EF Pro Cycling either. Team leader Sep Vanmarcke managed to raise a smile though, despite the heavy rain that hit their training ride.

Other teams out on the roads included Team Ineos, Mitchelton-Scott, Bora-Hansgrohe and Circus-Wanty Gobert. More teams are expected out on the cobbles on Friday, while rain and wind is forecast in the area throughout the weekend.

Cyclingnews will have full coverage of both races, including reports, live coverage, news and interviews.

Click or swipe through  the recon photo gallery to see the weather conditions in Belgium.