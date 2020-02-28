Image 1 of 17 EF riders brave the poor conditions in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 17 Greg Van Avermaet leads his CCC teammates on the Paddestraat cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 17 Van Avermaet putting down the power on Haaghoek (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 17 CCC's Belgian quartet – Gijs Van Hoecke, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Greg Van Avermaet and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 17 Van Avermaet leads the way up Molenberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 17 NTT Pro Cycling out on the road in miserable conditions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 17 Another look at NTT's squad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Bora-Hansgrohe hit the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 17 Mitchelton-Scott out in the sleet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Luke Rowe leads his Ineos teammates up a cobbled climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Circus-Wanty Gobert out for a ride under ominous clouds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 17 EF Pro Cycling prepare to head out for training (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 17 EF on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 17 Logan Owen leads the way on a miserable day out for EF (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 17 2012 Omloop winner Sep Vanmarcke raises a smile for the camera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 17 A chilly looking Logan Owen and Julius van den Berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 17 EF's team car on hand during the recon ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Teams have arrived in Belgium ahead of Opening Weekend – Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne – and have been out on the Flanders roads to recon the cobbles and the hills despite the terrible weather conditions.

With the weather forecast for both races looking poor, multiple teams have braved the sleet, snow and rain to get accustomed to the conditions out on the road ahead of the cobbled Classics openers.

Greg Van Avermaet was out with several of his Belgian CCC teammates on Wednesday, while NTT Pro Cycling – led by Michael Valgren – were caught up in a snowstorm during their Thursday training ride.

Conditions weren't much better for EF Pro Cycling either. Team leader Sep Vanmarcke managed to raise a smile though, despite the heavy rain that hit their training ride.

Other teams out on the roads included Team Ineos, Mitchelton-Scott, Bora-Hansgrohe and Circus-Wanty Gobert. More teams are expected out on the cobbles on Friday, while rain and wind is forecast in the area throughout the weekend.

