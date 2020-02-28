Teams brave the elements to prepare for Opening Weekend – Gallery
Bad weather training rides the order of the day ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne
Teams have arrived in Belgium ahead of Opening Weekend – Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne – and have been out on the Flanders roads to recon the cobbles and the hills despite the terrible weather conditions.
With the weather forecast for both races looking poor, multiple teams have braved the sleet, snow and rain to get accustomed to the conditions out on the road ahead of the cobbled Classics openers.
Greg Van Avermaet was out with several of his Belgian CCC teammates on Wednesday, while NTT Pro Cycling – led by Michael Valgren – were caught up in a snowstorm during their Thursday training ride.
Conditions weren't much better for EF Pro Cycling either. Team leader Sep Vanmarcke managed to raise a smile though, despite the heavy rain that hit their training ride.
Other teams out on the roads included Team Ineos, Mitchelton-Scott, Bora-Hansgrohe and Circus-Wanty Gobert. More teams are expected out on the cobbles on Friday, while rain and wind is forecast in the area throughout the weekend.
