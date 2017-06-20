Team Sunweb targeting national championships success

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) made a late bid for glory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) hit the line first (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates her stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sunweb will be well represented this week at the European and North American national championships with its men's and women squads aiming for national titles.

Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin will line out at the Dutch national time trial titles aiming to defend his title Wednesday. Dumoulin is currently the only rider in the team to defend a title this week. Also joining Dumoulin for the Dutch titles in Montferland is Sam Oomen and development riders Nils Eekhoff, Marc Goos and Jarno Mobach.

At the German titles in Chemnitz, Lennard Kämna represents Team Sunweb with Ruben Zepuntke from the development team also looking to impress against the clock. Kämna is a former U23 world and European winner against the clock with the race on Thursday his first at the elite titles. In Austria, Georg Preidler will aim to add to his 2015 time trial title while Søren Kragh Andersen is aiming high in Denmark.

Having recently worked on her position at the TU Delft University's wind tunnels, former world champion against the clock Ellen van Dijk will be looking to claim her fourth national title. Van Dijk, who also won the 2013 time trial Worlds, previously won the Dutch title in 2007, 2012 and 2013. Team Sunweb will also be represented by Lucinda Brand, Floortje Mackaij and Sabrina Stultiens at the Dutch titles.

For the mid-week time trial,s, the women's team will also have representation from Leah Kirchmann in Canada, Liane Lippert in Germany and Juliette Labous in France.

In the weekend's road race, Team Sunweb are also well represented with the men's German national title a major goal. The team starts with 11 riders in the 213.4km race aiming to better Max Walscheid's second place from last year. The 2017 Tour de France starts on German soil in Dusseldorf with Sunweb going all out to secure the national jersey as the sole German registered WorldTour team.

In the Dutch national road race, Team Sunweb will also field a large team with nine starters capable taking a victory in several different circumstances. At the Belgian and Austrian national road races, the team also fields multiple riders while there will be individual representation in Denmark, France and Norway. Warren Barguil is a notable absence from the French nationals with the 25-year-old skipping the championships for the first time since 2014.

The women's team will only have multiple riders in the Dutch road race but start with a quality squad headlined by Lucinda Brand. The team will also line out at the British, French and German titles with one rider in Europe. In Canada, Kirchmann will be chasing the maple leaf jersey while also in North American Coryn Rivera is chasing the stars'n'stripes jersey in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 24-year-old has finished second at the last two championships and will be looking to continue her successful 2017 season.

Men

Netherlands: Tom Dumoulin (RR/TT), Nils Eekhoff (RR/TT), Marc Goos (RR/TT), Jarno Mobach (RR/TT), Sam Oomen (RR/TT), Lennard Hofstede, Roy Curvers, Tom Stamsnijder, Ramon Sinkeldam, Laurens Ten Dam, Mike Teunissen, Albert Timmer

Austria: Felix Gall, Georg Preidler (RR/TT)

Belgium: Bert De Backer, Zico Waeytens (RR)

Denmark: Søren Kragh Andersen (RR/TT)

Norway: Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (TT)

France: Maxime Gressier (RR)

Germany: Lennard Kämna (RR/TT), Ruben Zepuntke (RR/TT), Nikias Arndt, Phil Bauhaus, Johannes Fröhlinger, Simon Geschke, Max Kanter, Leon Rohde, Martin Salmon, Florian Stork, Max Walscheid.

Women

Netherlands: Lucinda Brand (RR/TT), Ellen van Dijk (RR/TT), Floortje Mackaij (RR/TT), Sabrina Stultiens (RR/TT), Rozanne Slik, Julia Soek

Canada: Leah Kirchmann (RR/TT)

France: Juliette Labous (RR/TT)

Germany: Liane Lippert (RR/TT)

USA: Coryn Rivera