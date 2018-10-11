Team Sunweb and Craft Sportswear sign long-term apparel partnership

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin poses for a selfie with his 2018 Team Sunweb teammates (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Team Sunweb finished second in the 2018 team time trial world championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Team Sunweb celebrate their victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) wins the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Craft Sportswear have signed a partnership with Team Sunweb to provide race apparel, alongside casual and formal wear, for riders and staff for at least four seasons.

The partnership extends to the men's WorldTour team, women's WorldTour team and U23 development squad for the German-registered team.

Basque brand Etxeondo have provided the Team Sunweb squad with apparel since 2014.

Swedish company Craft Sportswear was founded in 1973, creating technical clothing for running, cycling, cross-country skiing and general sportswear. Craft have provided race apparel for the Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe squads in previous years.

"By joining forces with powerhouse Team Sunweb, we will strengthen our presence in cycling, which is an important focus area for us in the years ahead," said Craft Sportswear's Product and Marketing Manager, Daniel Högling.

"This collaboration, which includes the men's, women's and development team, provides us with a perfect opportunity to develop our offer for both retail and cycling clubs - to create the next generation of functional and innovative training and competition garments."

Koen Bart, Commerce Manager at Team Sunweb, added: "Craft has a proven track record in our sport and is one of the big names in the industry.

"They already have a rich product range of reliable, high-quality clothing. In addition, we are also very enthusiastic about the innovation projects we'll set up together. Research and development have become of growing importance for craft, and one of the cornerstones of the team's vision.

"Together with the team's experts and our innovation partners, Craft will work closely on next steps in aerodynamics, improvements in safety and temperature control through clothing."

Earlier this season, Team Sunweb announced an 'indefinite sponsorship agreement' with their title sponsor Sunweb, a holidays and travel business based in Europe. Last year the team's star rider, Tom Dumoulin, runner-up at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year, signed a long-term contract extension that will keep him at the team until the end of 2022.