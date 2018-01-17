All 18 WorldTour jerseys for 2018 - Gallery

The off-season each year is a drip feed of season reviews, new signings, pre-season camps, new partnership announcements and more frequently, a grand unveiling of the new jerseys for the upcoming season.
While each team’s 2018 jersey has been released over the past few months, in varying levels of pomp and grandeur, the Santos Tour Down Under is the first opportunity to showcase the new designs in a race scenario.
The season opener in Adelaide has increased in prestige year on year since its inaugural event in 1999, earning Pro Tour, and thus WorldTour status in 2008.
The 2018 event sees a return of three-time world champion Peter Sagan, as well as other headliners including Richie Porte, Andre Greipel, Elia Viviani, Caleb Ewan and Rui Costa to name just a few.
As the excitement of the new season begins and the racing gets underway, we take a look at each of the WorldTour jerseys for 2018.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at each of the 18 jerseys for the season, which is now officially underway.
