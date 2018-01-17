All 18 WorldTour jerseys for 2018 - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Domenico Pozzovivo models the 2018 Bahrain-Merida jersey, which has a heavier presence of a bold red colour this season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Katusha-Alpecin introduced a shade of blue to their predominantly red at last year's Tour de France and have retained the design for 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Quick-Step Floors have retained their tried and tested blue and white design (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 The red and balck BMC Racing jersey adds flashes of blue to the rear of the shorts and on the collar from new sponsor Sophos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 EF-Drapac's fluoro pink and green design wins the award for the most eye-catching design of the year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Mitchelton-Scott retain the yellow of previous designs, but switch the main body of the kit from navy blue to black (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 AG2R-La Mondiale choose a less complicated design to previous years, while the famous colours of their title sponsor dominate the design (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Team Dimension Data have gone for a simpler design than in previous years, with clean lines and blocks of colour dominating the kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Team Sky switch from their iconic black and blue to white and blue for the full season for the first time since the team's inception (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Subtle tweaks to the Lotto-Soudal design have suggestions of the Faema jerseys of the 1970s made famous by Eddy Merckx (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 The green, white and black jersey of Bora-Hansgrohe won the Cyclingnews reader vote for best WorldTour jersey of 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 LottoNL-Jumbo stick with their tried and tested yellow and black in a slightly refined design (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 18 FDJ will have a new title sponsor and kit ahead of Paris-Nice later this season (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 18 UAE Team Emirates stick to the United Arab Emirates national colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 18 Movistar Team make the biggest wholesale changes of the year, switching from the famous navy blue and green to a fresher blue and white design (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 18 Astana lose the blue to black fade of 2017 a block colour change between the jersey and shorts, keeping the national colours of Kazakhstan as the main jersey feature (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 18 Team Sunweb's black and white jersey features a heavier presence of white, but retains the same design features as previous seasons (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 18 Trek-Segafredo switch to a heavier and bolder red for 2018 after moving from Sportful to Santini, but the subtle pin stripe design from years gone by stays (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

The off-season each year is a drip feed of season reviews, new signings, pre-season camps, new partnership announcements and more frequently, a grand unveiling of the new jerseys for the upcoming season.

While each team’s 2018 jersey has been released over the past few months, in varying levels of pomp and grandeur, the Santos Tour Down Under is the first opportunity to showcase the new designs in a race scenario.

The season opener in Adelaide has increased in prestige year on year since its inaugural event in 1999, earning Pro Tour, and thus WorldTour status in 2008.

The 2018 event sees a return of three-time world champion Peter Sagan, as well as other headliners including Richie Porte, Andre Greipel, Elia Viviani, Caleb Ewan and Rui Costa to name just a few.

As the excitement of the new season begins and the racing gets underway, we take a look at each of the WorldTour jerseys for 2018.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at each of the 18 jerseys for the season, which is now officially underway.