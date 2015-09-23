Team Sky to sign seven new riders for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome and Team Sky during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alex Peters (Team Sky) smiles ahead of the RideLondon start Image 3 of 5 Mikel Landa (Astana) celebrates on the stage 11 podium at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Michael Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Movistar's Beñat Intxausti on the podium as the stage 8 winner

Team Sky have revealed they will sign seven new riders for the 2016 season, with young British rider Alex Peters named as the first on the list.

The British team said they will announce the remaining six names this week and have called on fans to guess the name of the riders in a Twitter competition, offering a custom 2016 team jersey as a prize.

Team Sky have moved to secure their core of British riders earlier in the year, with Pete Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas, Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe all staying with the team long-term despite reports of possible moves and interests from rival squads. Ireland's Philip Deignan has recently confirmed he has agreed to terms for a new two-year contract, with Ian Boswell also securing a new two-year deal.

With Bradley Wiggins now focused on the track and Richie Porte’s move to BMC confirmed, Team Sky are looking to boost their stage race squad to help and compliment Tour de France winner Chris Froome. As a result, new signings are expected to include Spain's Mikel Landa, 2014 world champion Michal Kwiatkowski from Etixx-QuickStep and Beñat Intxausti from Movistar.

Landa joins from Astana after finishing a surprise third at the Giro d'Italia and winning the tough Andorra stage at the recent Vuelta a Espana. He is likely to lead Team Sky at the 2016 Giro d'Italia, while Kwiatkowski will boost Team Sky's squad for shorter stage races and hilly Classics. Fellow Polish rider Michał Gołaś is expected to move with close friend Kwiatkowski. Intxausti won a stage at the Giro d'Italia but was not announced as part of the core of riders staying with Movistar for 2016.

Danny van Poppel will boost Team Sky's Classics and sprinter sector, while Italian U23 rider Gianni Moscon will join the team as a neo-pro along side Peters, who has been riding as a stagiaire in the final months of this season. Van Poppel won stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana with a powerful sprint and will join Ben Swift and Elia Viviani as protected sprinters in Team Sky’s roster for 2016.