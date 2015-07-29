Team Sky add Geoghegan Hart and Peters as stagiaires

Image 1 of 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) was 17th in the time trial Image 2 of 3 Dave Brailsford addresses the media. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 3 Alex Peters (Madison Genesis) is presented with the Irish Sports Council Under 23 jersey (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

Team Sky have signed Tao Geoghegan Hart and Alex Peters as stagiaires for the remainder of the 2015 with Peters set to make his debut for the team at the RideLondon Classic this weekend. As Cyclingnews revealed earlier this month Peters has also signed a two-year deal with the WorldTour squad.

“Britain is producing some of the best cyclists in the world and I am proud of the role that Team Sky can play in inspiring and supporting home-grown talent,” Team Skys Rod Ellingworth said in a press release.

“We’ve been watching Alex and Tao progress over the last few years and they’re both showing real promise. It’s a big step in their developing careers and we’re happy that they are taking that step with us."

Peters has had a strong season as part of the Dutch development programme at the SEG Racing Academy and has picked up a stage win of the Tour de Bretagne, second at the Tour de Normandie and second in the An Post Ras.

"Since I’ve signed for the SEG Racing Academy in October last year, things have gone faster than I could ever have expected. Together with the SEG Racing team and the staff, I was able to make the necessary steps in my development to get ready for the World Tour level,” Peters said.

“It’s been a great learning process and the best education I could have wished for. When I found out that Sir Dave Brailsford and the Team Sky staff were following my career, it made me extremely proud and motivated. I want to succeed as GC rider in the future and I feel Sky is the best platform for me to listen, learn and develop. Signing for Team Sky is a dream come true and I can’t wait to start."

London-born Geoghegan Hart, 20, currently rides in the USA for the Axeon Cycling Team and finished 15th in last year’s Tour of Britain and 10th in the at Tour de l’Avenir.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to stagiaire with Team Sky. To be able to ride alongside some of the best riders in the world will be a huge experience and opportunity to develop as a rider. Professional races are a big step up, but I hope to rise to the challenge and learn as much as possible in the process,” Geoghegan Hart said.