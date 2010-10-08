Team RideClean steps up to Continental level in 2011

James Carney (RideClean) rode an aggressive race, placing eighth overall. (Image credit: Todd Leister)

Team RideClean, based in the United States, will register an a professional team per USA Cycling and a Continental (tier III) team per the UCI for the 2011 season.

Founded in 2006, the team is sponsored by RideClean, a national corporation headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. RideClean is committed to clean sport and runs educational outreach programs as well as managing a cycling team. It promotes a drug-free and ethical culture in professional and amateur sports.

"RideClean demonstrates a positive path for athletes to successfully develop and compete at an elite level without the use of performance enhancing drugs," said co-founders Doug and Tanja Loveday. "The example of 'clean sport' affects future generations, thus imparting the legacy of ethical competition. That's why there has always been a youth component to RideClean. We see that people gravitate to the RideClean concept worldwide. It starts one athlete at a time: RideClean and the rest will follow."

"I am honored to return to the team in 2011, and look forward to our continued success," said two-time US Olympic Track Cycling Team member Jame Carney. "As the team progresses, its efforts and impact on our sport are visible and rewarding. The RideClean movement has grown from its infancy and is now a strong presence in cycling, reaching out to thousands of athletes and kids alike to support a positive competitive racing culture and drug-free sport."

The team currently includes the following elite riders: Brian Forbes, Dan McGehee, David Glick, Doug Loveday, Jake Rubelt, Jame Carney, Jared Gilyard, Jon Scholnick, Kyle Colavito, Paul Thomas, Rob Alvarez, Ron Jensen