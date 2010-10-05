UCI publishes 20 teams seeking ProTeam licences in 2011

UCI President Pat McQuaid speaks (Image credit: AFP)

The UCI has published a list of twenty teams that have lodged their dossiers and sponsorship contracts with the governing body in order to apply for ProTeam licences in 2011. 24 teams had previously registered their interest in applying for ProTeam status but Europcar, Astana and the Australian Team Pegasus are not included on the UCI’s list published on Monday. The Milram teams had already disbanded and so did not follow up on its initial interest.

Jean-René Bernaudeau received an extension while trying to secure a replacement sponsor for Bbox-Bouygues Telecom and it is understood that his Europcar squad will ride as a Pro-Continental team in 2011. It is as yet unclear as to the reasons for Astana and Team Pegasus’ absence from the list. The Australian team has yet to announce a title sponsor for 2011.

Robbie McEwen assured Cyclingnews that the team did submit its application for a ProTour licence on time.

“It must be a mistake because I know the team applied for a ProTour licence. Some one accompanied the whole application dossier from Brisbane to Switzerland last week,” he said.

Ten teams are already assured of their ProTeam status for next season, while a further ten squads will compete for the remaining eight places. Provided that the UCI’s World Tour project does not draw opposition from race organisers, the 18 ProTeams will be guaranteed participation in all of the UCI World Tour events, including the three major tours.

Teams were requested to lodge a dossier with the UCI on October 1st, incorporating sponsorship contracts, contracts with 12 riders, details of the team’s budget and a bank guarantee. New teams were also requited to submit a description of the team structure.

Ten teams are already guaranteed ProTeam status in 2011, provided that no irregularities come to light before the end of the registration process on November 1 are: Ag2r, Katusha, Lampre ISD, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Quickstep, Rabobank, Saxo Bank, Sky, Garmin-Cervélo and RadioShack.

Meanwhile, BMC, Cofidis, Euskaltel-Euskadi, FDJ, Geox-TMC, HTC-Highroad, Liquigas-Cannondale, Telefonica Movistar, Vacansoleil-DCM and the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project will do battle for the final eight licences, with their applications judged according to sporting, ethical, financial and administrative criteria.

14 teams have applied for Pro Continental status: Andalucia Caja Granada, Androni Giocattoli, Caja Rural, CCC Polsat Polkowice, Colnago CSF, De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia, Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli, Landbouwkrediet, Netapp, Saur-Sojasun, Skil-Shimano, Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator, United Healthcare presented by Maxxis and Verandas Willems.

Europcar is understood to have lodged its dossier requesting Pro Continental status with the UCI on Tuesday.