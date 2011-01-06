Team Leopard-Trek to be presented in Luxembourg

The two sides of the Schlecks: Frank and Andy earlier in the year (Image credit: Procycling)

Team Leopard-Trek will be presented in Luxembourg today. Sources close to Cyclingnews have confirmed the name of the team built around Andy and Fränk Schleck and Fabian Cancellara.

Cyclingnews reported in December that the team would be called Team Leopard. Bike supplier Trek had originally agreed to be just a second-tier sponsor alongside vehicle sponsor Mercedes and clothing sponsor Craft, but moved up to become co-sponsor.

Team manager Brian Nygaard tried to keep the team name secret, refusing to say what it would be. Many sponsors had been mentioned as possibilities, but the team is going with the name of its management company and bike supplier.

Trek, which also confirmed the team name to Cyclingnews, announced in September that it would supply bikes to the newly-formed team. It also supports Lance Armstrong's Team RadioShack. According to French newspaper L'Equipe, the American bike manufacturer has paid three million Euro to become second sponsor. L'Equipe claims that the team had hoped to secure Belgacom as a key sponsor but the Belgian telecommunications company decided not to come on board.

Team Leopard-Trek will be presented to the media on Thursday afternoon, with a public presentation before an audience of 4,000 in the evening.