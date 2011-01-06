A first look at Team Leopard-Trek

Team manager Brian Nygaard presented the riders and team staff on stage and confirmed the team will be called Team Leopard-Trek. The riders were dressed in suits and scarves. The team’s much awaited new jersey will be unveiled during the public presentation later today in front of 4,000 people. It is expected to have a plain black and white design.
“We have developed our new team, aiming for a fresh and innovative style. Of utmost importance, though, is to take cycling back to its proper roots: It’s all about the racing,” Nygaard said.
“With riders on the roster who can win from the first race of the season to the final, we are looking to be competitive in a lot of races. We are not going to win every race, but we are certainly here to make our mark in the biggest events”.
According to the UCI’s sporting criteria used to award ProTeam licences for 2011, Team Leopard-Trek is the best ranked team in the peloton thanks to the huge haul of points scored by riders in the last two seasons. In 2010 Fabian Cancellara won the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, while Andy Schleck finished second in the Tour de France.
After the evening presentation, the riders will head to Mallorca for a training camp, while a team of riders travels to Australia for the Tour Down Under.
There will be further interviews and reports from the presentation later on Cyclingnews.
The full Team Leopard-Trek roster: Daniele Bennati, Fabian Cancellara, Will Clarke, Stefan Denifl, Brice Feillu, Jakob Fuglsang , Linus Gerdemann, Dominic Klemme, Anders Lund, Maxime Monfort, Martin Mortensen, Giacomo Nizzolo, Stuart O'Grady, Martin Pedersen, Bruno Pires, Joost Posthuma, Andy Schleck, Frank Schleck, Tom Stamsnijder, Davide Vigano, Jens Voigt, Robert Wagner, Fabian Wegmann, Wouter Weylandt, and Oliver Zaugg.
