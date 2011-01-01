Nygaard breaking traditions with Luxembourg presentation

The two sides of the Schlecks: Frank and Andy earlier in the year (Image credit: Procycling)

Brian Nygaard is willing to break with tradition in presenting information about his Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project, as the team's sponsor and jersey will be made public at the team presentation January 6.

“We wanted to try out a whole new strategy and break with tradition,” he told La Voix du Luxembourg.

The team will be presented in front of 4,000 fans this coming Thursday in an “American style” spectacular. “It is unique in cycling,” he claimed.

The stars of the show will be the three men Nygaard calls “legends of cycling” – Fabian Cancellara, Andy Schleck and Fränk Schleck.

The team's top goal will be the Tour de France, but it is also looking to Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. “”We know that we won't win all the races. But we are confident and will keep our feet on the ground.”

Andersen brought about contact to Becca

The driving force behind the team is Flavio Becca, a successful Luxembourg businessman who has made his fortune in real estate, but is also a major sports fan and supporter. “Flavio Becca is the central figure. I was surprised at his cycling knowledge,” Nygaard admitted.

Becca already had plans to establish a team when Sport Director Kim Andersen introduced him to Nygaard in May 2010. “I though he would ask me for advice and was surprised, when he offered me the position of manager,” Nygaard said.

From that point the team had to hurry to get plans together in time to meet all the International Cycling Union deadlines. “The time was our biggest challenge. We couldn't make any mistakes.”