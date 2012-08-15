Talansky to lead Garmin-Sharp at Vuelta

Image 1 of 3 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) rides in the yellow jersey during the final stage of the Tour de l'Ain. (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 2 of 3 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) sprints to victory in stage 4 at the Tour de l'Ain, the American's first win as a pro. (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 3 of 3 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Garmin-Sharp has announced its team for the Vuelta a Espana, and as expected Andrew Talansky will lead the team's overall ambitions. The recent winner of the Tour de l'Ain will be joined by a mix of experience and youth, including Christophe Le Mevel, Johan Van Summeren and Martijn Maaskant.

Thomas Dekker will make his long awaited return to three-week racing. The Dutch rider served a two-year suspension for EPO use but returned to the sport this year. The Vuelta will mark his first Grand Tour since competing in the 2007 Tour de France for Rabobank.

"We have a strong line-up for the Vuelta and Andrew Talansky is our leader. No doubt, the competition will be tough with so many teams sending hugely talented squads, but we are focused and we know what Andrew is capeable of. This is a team with a lot of depth and we look forward to the race getting underway," Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews.

The rest of the American team includes specialist climber Tom Peterson, who rode as support for Ryder Hesjedal at the Giro d'Italia. Koldo and the Kreder brothers, Raymond and Michel make up the rest of the nine-man team.