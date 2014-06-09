Talansky impresses for Garmin-Sharp at the Dauphiné

Image 1 of 2 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Vincenzo Nibili (Astana) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) climb to the top of the Col du Beal in 5th and 6th place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After two impressive days of racing in the Critérium du Dauphiné, Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) sits in fourth place overall, 33 seconds behind race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky).

The American opened his eight-day race with a fine ride in the opening time trial in Lyon and backed up that performance with an assured and mature performance on the stage 2 battle on the slopes of the Col du Béal.





At the start of the stage Cyclingnews spoke to Talansky as he put the finishing touches to his pre-race preparations. The time trial on stage one showed that the American is moving towards top form at the right time but perhaps his best asset – form and fitness aside – is his mature approach to both his racing and the ambitions placed on his shoulders ahead of the Tour.



