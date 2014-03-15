Video: Talansky on swapping Paris-Nice for Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 3 Stage 3 winner Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) steps onto the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 2013 Paris-Nice final podium (L-R): Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), 2nd; Richie Porte (Sky), 1st; Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale), 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Arms aloft in delight for stage 3 winner Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

This year’s Tirreno-Adriatico has one of the strongest fields it’s had in years, with a string of grand tour contenders that includes Rigoberto Urán, Alberto Contador, Richie Porte and Cadel Evans.

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), is one of the riders that has chosen to leave Paris-Nice behind and head to Italy for his early season programme. He finished second and won a stage at the French race last year, but was turned off by the parcours. Tirreno-Adriatico marks his official start to the season, after a couple of days racing at the Mallorca Challenge in February. With little racing in the legs, Talansky can’t be too sure as to where his form really is.

“I guess we’ll see tomorrow,” he told Cyclingnews ahead of stage 3. “Training’s been good, everything’s good. This is just the start of the season. It’s the first real race of the year to kick off the build-up to the Tour; I’m feeling good so far.”

Talansky didn’t have the greatest start to Tirreno, with his Garmin-Sharp team losing just over a minute to Omega Pharma-QuickStep in the team time trial on day one. He lost an additional 14 seconds on stage 3, leaving him 1:24 behind race leader Michal Kwiatkowski. A good result is still within his grasp, but Tirreno is just a build-up for Talansky’s bigger target of the Tour de Romandie next month.