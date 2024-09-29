'Tadej this year is not normal' – Remco Evenepoel has no answer for Pogačar at Worlds

Belgian takes fifth place after favourite claims title with astonishing long-range attack

UCI Road World Championships: Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) during the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Tadej Pogačar delivered his opening statement with 100km still to race at the World Championships in Zurich, Remco Evenepoel felt it wasn’t prudent to respond immediately. He wasn’t to know it at the time, but that was where the discussion ended.

A Worlds that had been billed in some quarters as a back-and-forth between Evenepoel and Pogačar instead turned into a monologue. While Pogačar delivered his latest solo recital off the front, Evenepoel found himself as part of a discordant chasing group. He would eventually place fifth, 58 seconds down on the Slovenian.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.