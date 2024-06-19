'He didn't finish the Giro tired' - Tadej Pogačar in final phase of Tour de France build-up at Isola 2000

By
published

Double-chasing Slovenian to remain at altitude camp until Monday

Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar is putting the finishing touches to his Tour de France preparation at altitude at Isola 2000, where he has been joined by the bulk of the UAE Team Emirates squad that will support him on the race.

The Slovenian spent a week at home in Monaco after winning the Giro d’Italia before travelling to Isola 2000 on June 4. He will remain there until Monday, as per the plan outlined by his team at the start of the season.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.