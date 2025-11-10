Tadej Pogačar's former DS to strategise for Remco Evenepoel and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2026

Allan Peiper returns to management following recovery from cancer with 'clear sporting vision and turning it into daily performance'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (15239897x) Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and former cyclist Allan Peiper pictured at the start of the men&amp;#39;s race of the &amp;#39;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&amp;#39; one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. Cycling Ronde Van Vlaanderen Race Men, Brugge, Belgium - 06 Apr 2025
Allan Peiper shakes hands with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start of 2025 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australian Allan Peiper will make a return to the cycling world next year after recovering from cancer, joining Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as a strategic advisor, the team confirmed on Monday.

Peiper, a former pro rider, stepped away from working in cycling full time back in 2021 after working as lead sports director for UAE Team Emirates, where he worked closely with Tadej Pogačar, particularly in the early stages of his career. He is often credited as one of the most influential figures in Pogačar's initial development.

Now, after a break from working to focus on treatment and recovery from prostate cancer, the 65-year-old swaps Pogačar for another Grand Tour force as he links up with Remco Evenepoel at Red Bull.

The team also praised Peiper for "a strong sense of innovation and a genuine winning mindset – qualities that have also defined his personal battle against cancer".

He will work closely with new Chief of Sports Zak Dempster – drafted from Ineos Grenadiers – as the team enters its next chapter and the Evenepoel era.

"I'm very excited to be part of this project," Peiper said. "Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe has made impressive progress in recent years, and I see great potential to strengthen this structure even further. It's about living a clear sporting vision and turning it into daily performance – that’s what drives me."

Elsewhere on Monday, we learned the new destination of one of Red Bull's former lead strategists. Bernie Eisel was one of the many staff members let go from the team this year as they made space for a new direction, and he has joined Lidl-Trek as sports director, where he will work with Juan Ayuso, one of the other riders hoping to step up their GC ambitions and tackle Pogačar in 2026.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


