New Fizik One-to-One saddle service custom 3D-prints your personalised saddle

By
published

Pressure mapping and 3D printing are used to match the lattice top of Fizik’s Adaptive saddles to your anatomy and ride position

Fizik One to One custom saddle pinting
(Image credit: Fizik)

Fikik has launched a new service called One-to-One, which custom 3D prints one of its Adaptive saddle models to perfectly fit you. It’s available on a range of saddle bases with either carbon or Kium alloy rails.

Many riders find even the best bike saddles difficult to get comfortable with. While a bike fit can sort out many sources of discomfort and cycling injuries, and suggest a new saddle for you, until now you’ve been limited to what’s ready-made on the market. You’re going to be sitting on your saddle for hours on end, so getting it right can be vital.

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 