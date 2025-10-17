Tadej Pogačar to race one last time in 2025 at the Andorra Cycling Masters

Tour de France winner takes on Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and Isaac del Toro in new invitation-only event

UAE Team Emirates’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates his victory on the podium after the 119th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 238km cycling race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Pogačar has had his most dominant season yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Tadej Pogačar will pin on a race number for the last time in 2025 on Sunday as he takes part in the Andorra Cycling Masters event in the tiny independent principality in the Pyrénées, where numerous pro riders opt to live.

Pogačar will race against Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič and UAE teammate Isaac del Toro, likely for a significant fee, in the new invitation-only exhibition race.

The Andorra Cycling Masters will be a final turn of the pedals before a well-deserved off-season and holiday for Pogačar.

Pogačar raced for 50 days in 2025, starting his season at the UAE Tour in February and ending in mid-October. He enjoyed breaks between his successful spring Classics campaign, the Tour de France and the World Championships but also spent long days and hours at training camps.

"This year, I could see he was really exhausted. Completely drained, maybe. And I thought: now I get it, if he wants to stop cycling,” Pogačar's mother Marjeta told Le Parisien last Sunday after Pogačar attended a fan ride in his home town of Komenda in Slovenia.

Pogačar has reportedly turned down a fee of €200,000 to ride the Tour de France criteriums in Singapore and Japan in early November.

Other obligations will soon fill his diary, with Pogačar expected to attend the UCI Esports world championships in Abu Dhabi on 15 November 2025. He will then be the biggest name at the Beking criterium near his home in Montecarlo on Sunday November 23.

The first UAE Team Emirates-XRG training camp in Spain in December will follow, when Pogačar and the team will decide and perhaps confirm his goals for 2026.

