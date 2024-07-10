'The coach has damaged cycling for personal interests' - Urška Žigart's agent joins Pogačar in harsh criticism of Paris Olympics snub

'It is not my intention to force participation because I don't want to race somewhere where they don't appreciate me' says Slovenian national champion

The saga around Urška Žigart’s snub from the Slovenian Olympic road cycling squad for Paris 2024 has continued, with agent Alex Carera stating that the national coach "has damaged cycling” by not picking their best rider.

Žigart is both the Slovenian national time trial and road race champion - winning the latter by over 10 minutes - alongside being the highest-ranked rider. But she was left out of the two-rider team in favour of Eugenia Bujak and Urška Pintar, a decision that left her fiancée Tadej Pogačar “So gutted” and with “no words”.

