Tadej Pogacar on track at UAE Tour after impressive time trial

Tadej Pogacar put himself right in the mix at the UAE Tour with a strong time trial

Tadej Pogačar seemed relaxed before the UAE Tour time trial, dancing to the music pumping out of his headphones after his warm-up, but the UAE Team Emirates leader was deadly serious and very fast during his ride, clocking a time of 10:01.

That was the fourth best time behind stage winner Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Easypost), and only Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) was faster among the overall contenders for the opening WorldTour race of 2022.

Bissegger set a time of 9:43 to beat world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) by seven seconds, with Dumoulin third at 9:57.

Pogačar was four seconds slower than Dumoulin but was happy with his ride and the time gaps on his overall rivals after only recently recovering from COVID-19.

"It was a really fast course, it was a really flying pace, you couldn't go much faster than that," Pogačar said, his average speed close to 54km/h for the nine-kilometre out-and-back course.

"On the way back it was raw power and I did my best. I did my best intensity ever, so I’m pretty happy. It was a good time."

UAE Team Emirates are racing their home tour, with pressure and expectation on them to win again after Pogačar’s overall victory in 2021.

If Pogačar struggles on the key mountain finishes on Wednesday at Jebel Jais and then atop Jebel Hafeet on Sunday, then new signing Joao Almeida is expected to step in and try to win the UAE Tour. Time bonuses at both finishes favour Pogačar due to his aggression and fast finish but Almeida can offer key support and an alternative.

Almeida finished an impressive fifth in the time trial, one place and only 4 seconds slower than Pogačar. Former Under-23 world champion Mikkel Bjerg was sixth, a further two seconds slower, showing UAE Team Emirates’ intentions.

"We’re looking good for tomorrow and for the next few days," Pogačar pointed out with growing confidence.

"Everyone is super good and I’m super happy for Joao and Mikkel, they're up there too, Rafa Majka too. We’re really focused and really good for this race. We’re all in good shape."