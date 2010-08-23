Trending

Cervélo TestTeam and Footon-Servetto confirm teams for Vuelta a España

Sastre and Hushovd lead experienced Cervélo squad



Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) raises his arms in victory.


(Image credit: AFP)

Cervélo TestTeam and Footon-Servetto  have confirmed their nine-rider teams for the Vuelta a España that begins in Seville on Saturday.

Cervélo TestTeam has named an experienced team to support Carlos Sastre and Thor Hushovd, while Footon-Servetto has gone for a youthful team with an average of just 26.

Hushovd will look for stage victories for Cervélo TestTeam as he builds up for the world championships, while Sastre is targeting a place on the podium in his last Grand Tour with the team before moving to Geox. Also in the Cervélo TestTeam line-up are Dutch sprinter Theo Bos and Ireland’s Philip Deignan, who won a stage and finished ninth overall in last year’s Vuelta.

The Footon-Servetto riders will look for stage victories, with Rafael Valls, Giampaolo Cheula, Martin Pedersen, Manuel Cardoso and David Vitoria. Valls impressed in the Tour de France, while Cardoso won stage three at the Tour Down Under.

Cervélo TestTeam for the Vuelta a España:

Theo Bos
Iñigo Cuesta
Philip Deignan
Stefan Denifl
Xavier Florencio
Thor Hushovd
Oscar Pujol
Xavier Tondo
Carlos Sastre
Reserve: Roger Hammond

Footon-Servetto:

Rafael Valls
Manuel Cardoso
Alberto Benítez
Arkaitz Durán
David Gutiérrez Gutiérrez
Enrique Mata
Giampaolo Cheula
Martin Pedersen
David Vitoria
 