Cervélo TestTeam and Footon-Servetto confirm teams for Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) raises his arms in victory. (Image credit: AFP)

Cervélo TestTeam and Footon-Servetto have confirmed their nine-rider teams for the Vuelta a España that begins in Seville on Saturday.

Cervélo TestTeam has named an experienced team to support Carlos Sastre and Thor Hushovd, while Footon-Servetto has gone for a youthful team with an average of just 26.

Hushovd will look for stage victories for Cervélo TestTeam as he builds up for the world championships, while Sastre is targeting a place on the podium in his last Grand Tour with the team before moving to Geox. Also in the Cervélo TestTeam line-up are Dutch sprinter Theo Bos and Ireland’s Philip Deignan, who won a stage and finished ninth overall in last year’s Vuelta.

The Footon-Servetto riders will look for stage victories, with Rafael Valls, Giampaolo Cheula, Martin Pedersen, Manuel Cardoso and David Vitoria. Valls impressed in the Tour de France, while Cardoso won stage three at the Tour Down Under.

Cervélo TestTeam for the Vuelta a España:

Theo Bos

Iñigo Cuesta

Philip Deignan

Stefan Denifl

Xavier Florencio

Thor Hushovd

Oscar Pujol

Xavier Tondo

Carlos Sastre

Reserve: Roger Hammond

Footon-Servetto:

Rafael Valls

Manuel Cardoso

Alberto Benítez

Arkaitz Durán

David Gutiérrez Gutiérrez

Enrique Mata

Giampaolo Cheula

Martin Pedersen

David Vitoria

