Sarah Roy, Alex Manly move teams for 2025 as Baker and Pate extend with Liv AlUla Jayco

Veteran Roy signs for EF-Oatly-Cannondale, Manly joins AG Insurance-Soudal after eight years at Greenedge

Sarah Roy on the attack during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Australian riders Sarah Roy and Alex Manly have moved teams for 2025, with the former heading to EF-Oatly-Cannondale from Cofidis and the latter swapping home team Liv AlUla Jayco for a new challenge at AG Insurance-Soudal.

Versatile veteran Roy, 38, is signed for one season on the American team and is looking to bolster their Classics squad and bring a wealth of experience to the largely under-25 roster. She's a former Australian national road race champion and has two WorldTour wins to her name from the 2017 and 2018 Women's Tours.

