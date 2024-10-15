Sarah Roy, Alex Manly move teams for 2025 as Baker and Pate extend with Liv AlUla Jayco

Top Australian riders Sarah Roy and Alex Manly have moved teams for 2025, with the former heading to EF-Oatly-Cannondale from Cofidis and the latter swapping home team Liv AlUla Jayco for a new challenge at AG Insurance-Soudal.

Versatile veteran Roy, 38, is signed for one season on the American team and is looking to bolster their Classics squad and bring a wealth of experience to the largely under-25 roster. She's a former Australian national road race champion and has two WorldTour wins to her name from the 2017 and 2018 Women's Tours.

“One-day races, stage races – I like it all. So in the first part of the season, I can be focused on the Classics, and I really want to be a lead rider for some. But that takes a lot of mental and physical energy which I enjoy but it’s also refreshing to then switch to stage racing where I can go 100 per cent all in for my teammates,” said Roy, who doesn't see her age as any sort of limitation.

“Every year I’m getting stronger still. There are a lot of things I still want to achieve. I'm at that point in my career where I’d like to give back and share my experiences now."

Manly has joined Belgian squad AG Insurance-Soudal on a two-year deal after riding the entirety of her professional career at Liv AlUla Jayco, with a key focus on riding a successful spring and Tour de France Femmes.

Despite not taking a victory in 2024, Manly has shown the ability to win at WorldTour level having scored stage wins at the Santos Tour Down Under last year and the 2022 Tour of Scandinavia. She was also third at De Brabantse Pijl in April behind only Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime).

"I’ve only ever ridden for one team, Greenedge, where I have so many great memories. But now, I’m ready for a new challenge and a new environment where I can grow," said Manly in a press release, whose transition will be made easier by compatriot Sarah Gigante riding for the same team.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I see myself as a versatile rider, and I want to support the team in as many ways as possible. With my experience in different roles, I think I can bring value throughout the season. Personally, I’d like to focus on a strong spring and aim for success in the Tour de France, especially in the stages."

At Manly's soon-to-be former team Liv AlUla Jayco, they've made several contract extensions through Commonwealth champion Georgia Baker, Amber Pate and Caroline Andersson all until 2026 and Anna Trevisi until 2025. With these four confirmed, their roster for 2025 is nearing completion, with 14 riders confirmed.

"I’m really happy to be extending my contract with the team, I’ve felt at home riding here over the past three years," said Baker.

"I’ve been involved in some great team success and I’ve also been fortunate to be given opportunities myself. I’m looking forward to taking another step next year and targeting the cobbled Classics."