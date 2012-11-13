Sutton out of hospital after being hit by car

Image 1 of 3 Clancy and Sutton are over the moon as Bobridge has to settle for team pursuit silver (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Wise words from British coach Shane Sutton to defending sprint world champion Victoria Pendleton. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 3 Not heading for the door just yet - Coach Shane Sutton watches the GB team have a good day (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

British Cycling head coach Shane Sutton has left hospital after being hit by a vehicle whilst cycling last week. He expects to attend the track World Cup meet in Glasgow this coming weekend.

Sutton suffered bleeding on the brain after being hit in Levenshulme. He remained in hospital a few days for scans and tests. He is said to have been wearing a helmet, but fell heavily on his head. A police inquiry into the incident is underway.

His accident happened less than 24 hours after British rider Bradley Wiggins was also struck by a vehicle. The Tour de France and Olympics Games winner suffered a fractured rib, bruised lung and dislocated finger.

Sutton, 55, is Wiggins' coach at Sky and British Cycling. He led the national team to 12 gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics.