Bradley Wiggins crash: Driver reports for summons

Four days after the collision that put Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins in hospital, Lancashire Police confirmed that "a 44 year old woman from West Lancashire has been reported for summons for driving without due care and attention, however an investigation into the full circumstances of the incident is still underway."

Wiggins suffered a fractured rib, bruised lung and dislocated finger after a collision with a car on Wednesday evening. He spent the night in hospital and was released on Thursday.





"Although I’m still a little bit sore I will now be spending time at home with my family and concentrating on making a full recovery.

"I would also like to apologise for the gesture that I made when I arrived home yesterday afternoon. I was tired, in a lot of pain, and just wanted to get inside, but I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did. I’m sorry for that.

"I’m looking forward to getting back on the bike soon and continuing my preparations for the 2013 season."