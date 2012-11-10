Wiggins diagnosed with fractured rib after crash

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Stage 19 winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Sky has confirmed that Bradley Wiggins fractured a rib when he was hit by a car near his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Wiggins spent the night in hospital after the accident but returned home on Thursday. There was some confusion about the Tour de France winner's injuries immediately following the accident but Team Sky has confirmed that the Briton also suffered a bruised lung and dislocated finger. The team is confident Wiggins will make a rapid recovery.

“Bradley has already recovered from a mild head injury which required overnight observation in hospital on Wednesday. The swelling in his dislocated finger has also reduced and will not require surgery, and he will undergo further X-rays on his fractured rib on Monday."

“He’s convalescing at home with his family and is expected to make a full recovery in a short period of time.”

Wiggins' crash was front page news in several British newspapers with photographers mobbing his car when he returned home from hospital. Wiggins responded angrily when his car was stopped. He apologised for an offensive gesture he made to photographers.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages over the last 48 hours, and of course all the staff at the Royal Preston Hospital who looked after me so well. Although I’m still a little bit sore I will now be spending time at home with my family and concentrating on making a full recovery," Wiggins said in the press release from Team Sky.

“I would also like to apologise for the gesture that I made when I arrived home yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. I was tired, in a lot of pain, and just wanted to get inside, but I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did. I’m sorry for that."

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the bike soon and continuing my preparations for the 2013 season.”

Sutton update

Team Sky also gave an update on the condition of head coach Shane Sutton was knocked off his bike on Thursday morning and taken to hospital suffering a fractured cheekbone and bleeding on the brain.

A spokesperson for British Cycling said: “Shane is making steady progress but is likely to remain in hospital for one more day under observation. He has fractured his cheekbone which will require surgery in due course. He, like Bradley, is expected to make a complete recovery and will be back in work shortly.”

