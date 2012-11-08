Shane Sutton in hospital after cycling accident

Image 1 of 3 Clancy and Sutton are over the moon as Bobridge has to settle for team pursuit silver (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Wise words from British coach Shane Sutton to defending sprint world champion Victoria Pendleton. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 3 Not heading for the door just yet - Coach Shane Sutton watches the GB team have a good day (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Shane Sutton has been taken to hospital after an incident while out riding near Levenshulme in Manchester. After being diagnosed it was confirmed that the head of the GB Cycling Team has suffered bruising and bleeding on the brain. The news comes less than 24 hours after Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Lancashire.

“British Cycling has confirmed that Shane Sutton, Head Coach for the GB Cycling Team, was involved in an incident this morning on the A6 near Levenshulme in Manchester. Shane was taken into hospital where it was identified he has suffered bruising and bleeding on the brain. Shane was wearing a helmet. He is set to undergo more tests, and is likely to stay in hospital for the next few days."

"It is extremely rare that our riders and coaches are hurt while out cycling on the road, even rarer that two incidents should occur in a short space of time, and we wish Shane and Bradley a speedy recovery.

"Cycling is not an intrinsically dangerous activity but there is much more to be done to improve conditions for cyclists on the roads. British Cycling is calling on the government to put cycling at the heart of transport policy to ensure that cycle safety is built into the design of all new roads, junctions and transport projects, rather than being an afterthought."