Watch the Sunny King Criterium live on Cyclingnews on Saturday

The Sunny King Criterium returns for a 19th year this Saturday, July 3, in downtown Anniston, Alabama and the live web streaming nine hours of racing, 12 to 9 p.m. (CDT), will be available on Cyclingnews.

The Sunny King Criterium Livestream presented by Sparklight & Alabama Power is free and will showcase amateur and pro racing, capped by the women’s Pro/1/2 one-hour race starting at 6:20 p.m. (CDT) followed by the men’s Pro/1 60-lap race under the lights at 7:30 p.m. (CDT). Former pro rider Lauren Hall, who won the women’s Sunny King Crit in 2017, and livestream producer Brad Sohner will call the action from Anniston.

The Sunny King Criterium is the third event this season for USA Cycling’s Pro Road Tour, following races at Armed Forces Cycling Classic and Saint Francis Tulsa Tough in June. The men’s pro field will be led by Travis McCabe, the 2016 winner, Michael Hernandez and Eric Marcotte of Best Buddies Racing, who will go up against 2015 Sunny King winner Ty Magner, the lone men's rider from L39ION of Los Angeles.

The women’s pro field will see the Colavita/HelloFresh Women’s Pro squad line up with Christina Gokey-Smith and two-time winner Tina Pic.

Races were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and this year moved from its traditional April calendar spot to the first weekend in July, coinciding with the city’s Noble Street Festival.