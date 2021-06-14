L39ION of Los Angeles win Tulsa Tough GC after five wins across final two nights

Image 1 of 3 Tyler Williams and Cory Williams take first and second at Sunday's River Parks Criterium (Image credit: @kitkarzen / L39GION of Los Angeles Instagram) Image 2 of 3 Skylar Schneider celebrates victory at the River Parks Criterium (Image credit: @kitkarzen / L39GION of Los Angeles Instagram) Image 3 of 3 Ama Nsek with the win and GC success at the River Parks Criterium (Image credit: @kitkarzen / L39GION of Los Angeles Instagram)

L39ION of Los Angeles closed out Tulsa Tough with a sweep of the pro races at Saturday's Arts District Criterium and Sunday's River Parks Criterium, as Cory Williams and Skylar Schneider won the men's and women's general classifications at the end of three days of racing.

With Justin Williams and Schneider, the team had won the men's and women's pro races at Friday's Blue Dome Criterium, and the success just kept on coming for the California squad on the final two nights of the event.

On Saturday night, L39ION swept the first four places at the Blue Dome Criterium in a dominant display, with Cory Williams taking first ahead of Tyler Williams, Ty Magner and Justin. In the women's race, the 1-2 from the first night was reversed as Kendall Ryan beat Schneider to the line.

Sunday brought more success for the Californian squad, with Tyler and Cory taking the top two spots as Alec Cowan finished fourth at the River Parks Criterium, which featured the challenge of Crybaby Hill. Schneider took another win as Ryan finished fifth, while Ama Nsek took his second win of the event in the cat 1-2 race.

Following three days of L39ION dominance in Tulsa, it was no surprise to see their riders top the general classification at the race. Cory Williams took top spot in the men's pro category on 58 points, five ahead of Justin Williams, as Tyler finished third on 49 points.

Schneider was the women's pro winner on 58 points as Ryan took second on 55. Nsek's success in the cat 1-2 GC rounded off a perfect weekend for the team.

L39ION of Los Angeles supported FC Tulsa’s Greenwood Ave. during the event, wearing a patch that commemorated and paid respects to the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on its 100th anniversary. Greenwood Ave. celebrates Black entrepreneurship in Tulsa and around the world.

"When we think about Tulsa, we think about what could have been. A community full of opportunities for minorities that was uprooted by hate and ignorance. We are proud to elevate and support Greenwood Ave. in its quest to help Black Wall Street thrive again and the ideology of Black ownership," said Cory Williams on Friday.