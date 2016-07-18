Successful back surgery for Theuns

Image 1 of 5 Edward Theuns of Trek-Segafredo lies injured after a crash during the 37km Individual Time Trial stage 13 of the Tour de France Image 2 of 5 Edward Theuns of Trek-Segafredo crashes during the 37km Individual Time Trial stage 13 of Le Tour de France from Bourg-Saint-Andeol to La Caverne du Pont D'Arcl Saint-Andeo Image 3 of 5 Edward Theuns (Trek - Segafredo) wore the best young rider jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) had successful surgery on his back Sunday morning, but he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old crashed on a high-speed descent during the Tour de France time trial on Friday, and suffered a compressed fracture of the T12 vertebra.

He was airlifted to Ghent on Saturday and underwent surgery the next day. The operation was necessary because the fracture was unstable.

As to when he may return to action, "It is still too early to tell. A break in the spine will certainly take a few weeks of rehabilitation," said team spokesman Tim Vanderjeugd.

"The rehabilitation will require time and there won’t be any question of cycling for a long time. It could well be that he doesn’t return to action any more this season, but it is still too early to make definitive decisions about it. "