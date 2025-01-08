Strohmeyer, Brunner, Funston, Clouse headline US roster for elite races at 2025 Cyclocross Worlds

Women's elite national champion Vida Lopez de San Roman confirmed to race with five other US riders in U23 women's field

Vida Lopez de San Roman jumped straight from the Junior women 17-18 into the Women's Elite race at 2024 US Cyclocross Nationals and made the lead group early in the first lap (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXC Trek Bikes), Eric Brunner (Comp Edge Racing), Vida Lopez de San Roman (Bear National Team) and Katie Clouse (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) headline a 21-rider roster for USA Cycling at the 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, taking place January 31-February 2 in Liévin, France.

Clouse will be the lone representative for the US in the elite women's race, as 18-year-old Lopez de San Roman will compete in the women's under-23 division. Lopez de San Roman made history as the youngest elite women's national champion when she eclipsed Clouse on the final lap at Joe Creason Park in Louisville, Kentucky for the top reward, her gamble paying off by not competing in the U23 division. 

