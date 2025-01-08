Strohmeyer, Brunner, Funston, Clouse headline US roster for elite races at 2025 Cyclocross Worlds
Women's elite national champion Vida Lopez de San Roman confirmed to race with five other US riders in U23 women's field
Andrew Strohmeyer (CXC Trek Bikes), Eric Brunner (Comp Edge Racing), Vida Lopez de San Roman (Bear National Team) and Katie Clouse (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) headline a 21-rider roster for USA Cycling at the 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, taking place January 31-February 2 in Liévin, France.
Clouse will be the lone representative for the US in the elite women's race, as 18-year-old Lopez de San Roman will compete in the women's under-23 division. Lopez de San Roman made history as the youngest elite women's national champion when she eclipsed Clouse on the final lap at Joe Creason Park in Louisville, Kentucky for the top reward, her gamble paying off by not competing in the U23 division.
Last year at Worlds, Lopez de San Roman finished sixth in the women's junior race, which was the highest position earned by any US rider. She'll be joined in the U23 division this time with five other riders - US U23 winner Katherine Sarkisov (CXD / Trek Bikes), CCB teammates Lizzy Gunsalus and Cassidy Hickey, Kaya Musgrave (Cervelo / OrangeLiving) and reigning Pan-Am U23 winner Lauren Zoerner (Comp Edge Racing).
Strohmeyer won the elite men's national title just a month ago, while Brunner, second at nationals, won the elite men's Pan-American title for a fourth consecutive year in November. Rounding out a trio of riders in the elite category at Worlds is Scott Funston (Cervelo / OrangeLiving).
Henry Coote and Dylan Zakrajsek, both of Comp Edge Racing, will compete in the men's U23 race, both making second appearances at the World Championships.
There are five riders on the men's junior squad headed to France, led by 17-year-old Garrett Beshore (Boulder Junior Cycling), who won the junior men's race at the Pan-American Championships. He will be joined by Dylan Haynes, also with Boulder Junior Cycling, Benjamin Bravman (Bear National Team), Ethan Brown (Midwest Devo) and Aidan Vollmuth (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team).
Lidia Cusack, who won World Cup Dublin's junior event and the US junior title in December, will compete in France with a trio of her CXD/Trek Bikes teammates - Alyssa Sarkisov, Lyllie Sonnemann and Ada Watson - for the women's junior rainbow stripes .
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).