'Strange tactics' help Lorena Wiebes grab rainbow jersey ahead of Dutch teammates at 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships

By published

WorldTour sprinter closes down late breakaway ride by compatriot Shirin Van Androoij with help from SD Worx teammate Julia Kopecký

Lorena Wiebes wins the world title at the UCI Gravel Worlds 2025
Lorena Wiebes wins the world title at the UCI Gravel Worlds 2025 (Image credit: SWPix)

There's no question that Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) is one of the fastest women in any peloton right now, no matter what the surface. She out-sprinted her Dutch teammate Marianne Vos to win the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships for elite women.

Last year at the Gravel Worlds in Belgium, Vos took the gold while Wiebes was happy with a bronze medal, her first medal of any colour at a World Championships competition.

This year, she scored the gold ahead of Vos in a sprint finish, using the momentum in a chase group set by trade teammate Julia Kopecký (Czechia).

However, Kopecký led a chase group for about eight kilometres, and then an acceleration by Dutch rider Yara Kastelijn closed down Van Androoij to set up the Wiebes-versus-Vos sprint at the finish.

"When Shirin [Van Anrooij] was in front. I was not sure how to get her back. She's really strong. But luckily, I had my other teammate, Julia Kopecký [of SD Worx-Protime], also there, and she did a really strong race," Wiebes told Cyclingnews at the finish.

Seven Dutch riders represented the lead nine once on the Bronsdalweg, including Vos and Wiebes, joined by national teammates Femke De Vries, Femke Markus, Yara Kastelijn, Larissa Hartog and Van Anrooij. Kopecký was there for Czechia and Silvia Persico for Italy.

It was Kopecký who did most of the work in the chase, with Wiebes in the pack and saving her burst of speed for the final metres. Wiebes said after Van Anrooij took off over the climb, she just had to focus on keeping the pace high to catch her national teammate. It was Kopecký's work at the front of the chase group until 1500 metres to go that helped Wiebes make the pass of Van Anrooij with under 500 metres remaining.

This past season, Vos wore the world champion's jersey for a victory at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Germany at 3RIDES. The previous two world champions, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland), did not compete in gravel races in the year they held the title.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships and the final rounds of the Life Time Grand Prix - including breaking news, interviews and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground in Limburg and Arkansas as the action unfolds. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.