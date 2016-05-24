Steven Kruijswijk's celeste and pink Bianchi Oltre XR2 - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Steven Kruijswijk's Bianchi Oltre XR2 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 22 Controls for Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 electronic gears (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 22 The team uses Vittoria Corsa tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 22 The chain stays are also pink (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 22 A splash of pink where the seat post meets the down tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 22 The Bianchi logo on the front of the bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 22 The pink scheme dominates the front of the bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 22 Dura Ace C50s for the LottoNL-Jumbo team (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 22 A rear view of the chain ring (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 22 A close up of the Bianchi's chain rings (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 22 LottoNL-Jumbo use FSA components (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 22 Bianchi retains plenty of celeste for now (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 22 Even the power meter has had a make over (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 22 Just in case you didn't know who this bike belonged to (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 22 The head tube is all pink (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 22 Steven Kruijswijk's pioneer power meter has some pink accents too (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 22 The front end of the Bianche Oltre XR2 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 22 Pink runs along the bottom of the down tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 22 Steven Kruijswijk gets a look at his new Oltre XR2 (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 20 of 22 The LottoNL-Jumbo mechanics tend to Steven Kruijswijk's Bianchi Oltre XR2 (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 21 of 22 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and his Bianchi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 22 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) sits beside his Bianchi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Steven Kruijswijk’s Bianchi Oltre XR2 has been given a make-over for stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia. To honour Kruijswijk’s position at the top of the overall standings and the maglia rosa, Italian bike manufacturer Bianchi has added some pink accents to the Oltre XR2.

In addition to the pink handlebar tape, a pink paint job has been added to the back of the forks, seat post and stays. There is also a strip of it over the top tube and down the head tube, while the black bottle cages have been replaced with deep pink ones.

The bubble gum pink additions have been met with mixed reactions on social media, with a split between those who love it and those who loath it.

Kruijswijk's Oltre XR2 has been fitted with 25mm rims on the front and 50mm on the back.

Read a full review of the Bianchi Oltre XR2 here.