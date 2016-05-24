Steven Kruijswijk's celeste and pink Bianchi Oltre XR2 - Gallery

Steven Kruijswijk’s Bianchi Oltre XR2 has been given a make-over for stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia. To honour Kruijswijk’s position at the top of the overall standings and the maglia rosa, Italian bike manufacturer Bianchi has added some pink accents to the Oltre XR2.
In addition to the pink handlebar tape, a pink paint job has been added to the back of the forks, seat post and stays. There is also a strip of it over the top tube and down the head tube, while the black bottle cages have been replaced with deep pink ones.
The bubble gum pink additions have been met with mixed reactions on social media, with a split between those who love it and those who loath it.
Kruijswijk's Oltre XR2 has been fitted with 25mm rims on the front and 50mm on the back.