Kruijswijk shows off maglia rosa at rest-day press conference - Gallery

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) looked both relaxed and confident during his afternoon outing at the rest-day press conference on Monday. After extending his lead in the stage 15 mountain time trial, the Dutchman is heading into the final week of the Giro d'Italia with a 2:12 lead over Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and 2:51 over Vincnzo Nibali (Astana).