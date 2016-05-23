Kruijswijk shows off maglia rosa at rest-day press conference - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Dutch Steven Kruijswijk of team Lotto NL poses with the pink jersey during the 3rd rest day of Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) looks relaxed and confident heading into the last week of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 13 Dutch Steven Kruijswijk of team Lotto NL poses with the pink jersey during the 3rd rest day of Giro d'Italia Image 4 of 13 Pink jersey Dutch Steven Kruijswijk of team Lotto NL looks on during a press conference as part of the 3rd rest day of Giro d'Italia Image 5 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) meets with the press on the Giro d'Italia's third rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and his Bianchi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) speaks with the media at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) shows off his pink jersey in a press conference at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) surrounded by the media (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) answers questions on the rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) sits beside his Bianchi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) shows off the maglia rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 13 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) talks to the press (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) looked both relaxed and confident during his afternoon outing at the rest-day press conference on Monday. After extending his lead in the stage 15 mountain time trial, the Dutchman is heading into the final week of the Giro d'Italia with a 2:12 lead over Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and 2:51 over Vincnzo Nibali (Astana).

Kruijswijk met with the press to answer their questions about his overall lead at the Giro d'Italia, how he's been feeling after the first two weeks, what to expect in the last week of racing and to show off his maglia rosa.