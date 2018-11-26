Steven de Jongh recovering well from training crash

Image 1 of 5 Steven de Jongh planning tactics from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ivan Basso and Steven De Jongh model the kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Steven de Jongh with Alberto Contador on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Steven de Jongh is lead DS for Tinkoff-Saxo at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Steven De Jongh was chilled before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif Steven de Jongh has posted updates on his recovery from a training crash on his bike in mid-October on social media, which show that the Dutchman is back up and running – literally.

De Jongh tweeted a video clip of himself out running with fellow former pro rider Michael Boogerd on Friday, which came a day ahead of what was his first time back on a bike since the accident, when he invited people to join him for a ride on indoor training programme Zwift at the weekend.

The 45-year-old Dutchman suffered severe concussion as a result of crashing on his bike while out for a training ride near his home in Girona, Spain, last month, with his wife Renée raising the alarm when he failed to return home.

De Jongh was found unconscious later the same day in a ravine after an extensive search by the Catalan emergency services using a helicopter, and thanks to GPS training programme Strava. It showed where his signal had stopped, 10-15 kilometres into his ride, although De Jongh has no recollection of how the accident happened.

LottoNL-Jumbo pro Robert Gesink, who lives near to where De Jongh crashed, was one of a number of locals who also went out to help the emergency services to look for him.

Since retiring as a rider at the end of 2009, De Jongh has worked as a directeur sportif at Team Sky, Tinkoff-Saxo and, since the start of 2017, for Trek-Segafredo.