De Jongh update: DS found unconscious but not seriously injured

Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif Steven De Jongh has not suffered serious injury, despite being found unconscious late on Monday afternoon after crashing on his bike, an update from his team said.

De Jongh was reported missing by his wife, Renée, after not returning from a training ride from their home in Girona, Spain, but was later found by Catalan police after an extensive search, which included members of the public trying to locate him via his Strava training app after his wife had put out an appeal for help over Twitter.

"A helicopter found Steven lying in a ravine, unconscious, but with a pulse and breathing," the update from Trek-Segafredo read.

"De Jongh was brought to consciousness by the paramedics and transported to the hospital in Girona, where further examinations showed that he suffers from a severe concussion. He complains that 'everything hurts right now', but thankfully no broken bones have been revealed.

"As for now, the conditions of the accident still remain unclear," the statement read, with the contents of the press release also repeated on Twitter.

De Jongh's wife also thanked people for their help in locating her husband.

"We are all so happy," she wrote on Twitter. "He will be ok, only very sore and a big headache, nothing else."

De Jongh is a former pro rider who, since retiring at the end of 2009, has worked as a directeur sportif at Team Sky, Tinkoff-Saxo and, since the start of 2017, for Trek-Segafredo.