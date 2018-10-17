De Jongh returns home from hospital after bike crash

Image 1 of 5 Steven de Jongh is lead DS for Tinkoff-Saxo at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Steven de Jongh planning tactics from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tinkoff-Saxo DS Steven de Jongh joined the ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Steven De Jongh was chilled before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Steven de Jongh with Alberto Contador on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Steven de Jongh has returned home from hospital following his crash and brief disappearance in Girona on Monday.

The Dutchman, who works as a directuer sportif at Trek-Segafredo, was reported missing by his wife, Renee Meijers, on Monday after failing to return home from a morning bike ride. He was found by helicopter search several hours later in a roadside ravine, and was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with concussion but no more severe injuries.

"Steven was discharged from the hospital this afternoon," Trek-Segafredo said in a statement on Tuesday. "He will further rest and recover from his injuries at home. He's still very much affected by what happened and is overwhelmed by all your kind messages and support and says 'thank you' to all of you."

Meijers, who had reported De Jongh's disappearance to the police on Monday and then issued a number of pleas via social media, was relieved to have her husband back.

"I have got him. Safe on the couch next to me," she wrote on Twitter. "He still does not realise what happened and is in a lot of pain."

Speaking to Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, she added: "Steven has been incredibly lucky and we also know that he is still there. He has trouble keeping his eyes open and a lot of headaches. If that continues, they will do further research. Now he has to keep calm especially. "

Meijers also issued a series of thanks to the numerous people who helped in the process of tracking down De Jongh. She revealed that LottoNL-Jumbo rider Robert Gesink, who lives nearby, went straight out on his bike to search the area where De Jongh was riding.

The tool that made it possible to see where De Jongh was riding was Strava, a GPS service that allows cyclists to track and log their training rides. De Jongh's ride uploaded itself to the system and it showed that it ended on a road some 15km from his home, allowing the police to focus their search.

Meijers paid tribute to Strava as "the big life saver", while Trek-Segafredo rider Toms Skujins noted: "People say how bad are phones and social media, but it might just have saved his life."