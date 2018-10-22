Steven De Jongh on the mend after crash, concussion
Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif expresses gratitude on Twitter
Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif Steven De Jongh has made his first public comments since being airlifted to safety following a crash while riding his bicycle in Spain last week.
De Jongh was reported missing by his wife Renee Meijer on October 15 when he failed to return from his morning ride. He was located in part via his Strava app, which was tracking his ride, and by Dutchman Robert Gesink, who went out to search for him.
The information helped rescuers narrow their search. De Jongh was located and airlifted by helicopter after lying unconscious in a ravine for several hours.
After two days in the hospital with severe concussion, De Jongh was discharged and is recuperating at home. Monday's series of posts on Twitter included photos of the rescue.
