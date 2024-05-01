Stetina, Villafañe top riders in BWR Tripel Crown as USA Crits road series heats up

By Jackie Tyson
Two teenagers win third stop at Grasshopper Adventure Series; Six Miami Nights riders find spots after team demise - North American Roundup

Peter Stetina finished fourth at 2024 BWR California, and secured the Tripel Crown for elite men
Peter Stetina finished fourth at 2024 BWR California, and secured the Tripel Crown for elite men (Image credit: Unroad UNLTD with Dan Hughes, Rob Wessels, Kris Hull)
Sweeping the three Belgian Waffle Ride events to start 2024, Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) captured the pro women’s title for the Tripel Crown of Gravel while Peter Stetina (Canyon) checked off one of his season objectives by securing the men’s pro Tripel Crown with a fourth-place finish at BWR California.

This year BWR California served as the decisive round in the Tripel Crown of Gravel, grouped with Arizona and Utah events on a more compact seven-week calendar. A series prize purse of $25,500 was split evenly between the top five men and top five women across the trio of waffle-distance races. 

Grasshopper Adventure Series 2024 Mountain Bike Race at Lake Sonoma - women's winner Vida Lopez de San Roman (Bear Development)
Grasshopper Adventure Series 2024 Mountain Bike Race at Lake Sonoma - women's winner Vida Lopez de San Roman (Bear Development)(Image credit: Brian Tucker Photography)
Athens Twilight Criterium was stop #4 for USA Crits, women's podium (L to R): Coryn Labecki in second, winner Alexis Magner and Harriet Owen in third
Athens Twilight Criterium was stop #4 for USA Crits, women's podium (L to R): Coryn Labecki in second, winner Alexis Magner and Harriet Owen in third(Image credit: Adam Koble / USA Crits and Speed Week)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
USA Crits 2024 men's overall - through 4 of 6 eventsRider
1Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing)
2Roderyck Asconeguy Diaz (MC Cycling Team)
3Danny Summerhill (REIGN Storm Racing)
4Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH SpeedClub)
5Bryan Gomez (REIGN Storm Racing)
USA Crits 2024 women's overall - through 4 of 6 eventsRider
1Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)
2Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
3Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
4Erica Carney (PIedmont)
5Brittany Parffrey (SCAD Atlanta)

