Danny van Poppel hit with UCI yellow card after high-speed Tour Down Under sprint block - Video

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider punished by the UCI for obstructing and endanger another rider

2025 Tour Down Under stage 2: Sam Welsford heads towards a repeat victory - and teammate Van Poppel towards a yellow card
2025 Tour Down Under stage 2: Sam Welsford heads towards a repeat victory - and teammate Van Poppel towards a yellow card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danny van Poppel again played a huge role in helping Sam Welsford win the stage 2 sprint at the Tour Down Under but the Dutch lead-out man was soon relegated and given a yellow card by UCI race officials for 'blocking' Tobias Lund Andresen, who was sprinting along the barriers in Welsford's slipstreams. 

The overhead helicopter footage of the sprint in Tanunda showed how Van Poppel led out Welsford before moving off the centre of the road. He then looked back at Welsford and his rivals and edged back towards the barriers, closing the door on Lund Andresen and everyone behind him.  

