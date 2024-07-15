Tour de France sprint battle still alive as Cavendish, Gaviria, Démare beat time cut ahead of stage 16

By
published

Sprinters battle up the Plateau de Beille within the 17% limit as Tuesday's stage 16 offers one final chance to win

Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates beat the time cut as they crossed the line on stage 15
Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates beat the time cut as they crossed the line on stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With one final sprint stage left at this year's Tour de France coming in Nîmes on Tuesday, it was no surprise to see a cluster of fastmen battling to carry on in the race as the time cut loomed on the stage 15 summit finish at the Plateau de Beille.

Stage 5 winner Mark Cavendish was among the sprinters to complete the second half of the weekend's Pyrenean double-header in the nick of time, completing the 197.7km stage 1:47 ahead of the cut.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, and Demi Vollering.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

 

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.