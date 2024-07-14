Pogačar smashes Marco Pantani's climbing record on Plateau de Beille by over three minutes

28-year record falls as yellow jersey deliver knock out stage win

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during stage 15 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille, France (107,7 km), on Sunday 14 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) climbing Plateau de Beille (Image credit: Getty Images)

On his way to claiming an emphatic win at the Tour de France, stifling any talk that the momentum could swing to his rival Jonas Vingegaard, yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar crushed the Plateau de Beille record held by Marco Pantani to deliver a stunning blow in the GC. 

The UAE Team Emirates rider climbed the 15.8km ascent in a time of 39:41, besting Pantani’s record by 3:40. A record that had stood since 1998 when Pantani set it on the climb's first appearance at the Tour.

