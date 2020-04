Davide Martinelli volunteers as local bike courier during coronavirus lockdown in Italy

Davide Martinelli has volunteered as a local bike courier in his home village of Lodetto near Brescia, using his time during the coronavirus lockdown to deliver medicines and food to elderly people in his village.

Martinelli, the son of long-time directeur sportif Giuseppe Martinelli, revealed via social media how he swapped his Astana racing kit for courier clothing on Wednesday to ride to nearby Rovato to collect medicines for an elderly couple.

His voluntary work was spotted by Italian website Tuttobiciweb, with Chris Froome taking to social media to praise Martinelli.

Brescia is in the east of the Lombardy region and has been hit hard by the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak. The number of cases has reached a plateau, with indications that the severe lockdown in Italy is working. However, close to 45,000 people have tested positivie for Covid-19 just in Lombardy, with over 7,000 deaths.

"Lodetto is a place special for me, around 1500 people live there but unfortunately there's no pharmacy or food shops. So I decided it was my chance to do something to help and payback the people who have always supported me and helped me over the years," Martinelli wrote on Instagram.

"It all started thanks to a group of guys in the village, including my cousin Stefano, who came together to help. I've got a bike; two legs and a rucksack and so can do my bit. It took me 30 minutes to ride to the 10km to Rovato and back, which is nothing for a professional cyclist but when I delivered the medicines to the elderly couple, obviously while wearing a mask and gloves, they were incredibly grateful.

"I'm the happiest person in the world. Cycling is a great sport but there's nothing like the feeling when you help someone in need."